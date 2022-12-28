The Missouri Tigers and the No. 19 Kentucky Wildcats will face off in an SEC clash at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Mizzou Arena. Mizzou is 11-1 overall and 8-1 at home, while the Wildcats are 8-3 overall and 0-1 on the road. Kentucky holds a 14-2 all-time record over Mizzou, including a 27-point win in last season's matchup.

The Wildcats are favored by 3 points in the latest Missouri vs. Kentucky odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 150.5.

Missouri vs. Kentucky spread: Missouri +3

Missouri vs. Kentucky over/under: 150.5 points

Missouri vs. Kentucky money line: Missouri +130, Kentucky -150

What you need to know about Missouri

The Tigers made easy work of the Illinois Fighting Illini last Thursday and carried off a 93-71 win. Mizzou's guard Kobe Brown looked sharp as he had 31 points and eight assists along with five boards. The Tigers were blistering from beyond the arc, knocking down half of their 20 3-point attempts.

Missouri is one of the most exciting teams in the nation as it plays in lots of high-scoring games. The Tigers rank fourth in the nation with 88.8 points per game as all five starters average in double-figures. They also create havoc on the other end of the court as they lead the nation with 12.8 steals per night, led by D'Moi Hodge, who leads the SEC with 2.8 swipes per game.

What you need to know about Kentucky

Meanwhile, everything went UK's way against the Florida A&M Rattlers last week as it made off with an 88-68 victory. Among those leading the charge for UK was guard Cason Wallace, who shot 5-for-6 from beyond the arc and finished with 27 points and nine assists.

Reigning National Player of the Year, Oscar Tshiebwe, had a somewhat quiet game with 14 points and eight rebounds. Tshiebwe's numbers are down a bit from last year, but he's still putting up 15.0 points, 13.0 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 1.0 blocks per game. Five-star recruit Wallace has made an immediate impact in his freshman year, averaging 11.8 points, 4.4 assists and 2.5 steals.

