Kentucky vs. Missouri odds, line: College basketball picks, optimal predictions from model on 16-8 run

The Missouri Tigers seek a signature win when they host the red-hot Kentucky Wildcats on Tuesday night. Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. from Mizzou Arena. The Tigers have been beset by injuries and inexperience, but have shown improvement of late, especially on their home floor. In fact, they have won of their last three home games. Meanwhile, the fourth-ranked Wildcats have won 10 off 11 and are coming off perhaps their most impressive performance of the season, an 86-69 victory over top-ranked Tennessee. The Wildcats are 11.5-point favorites, up a half-point from the opening line, while the over-under for total points scored is 133 in the latest Kentucky vs. Missouri odds. Before you lock in your Kentucky vs. Missouri picks and Tuesday night college basketball predictions, listen to what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

The model knows that Kentucky head coach John Calipari has credited Kentucky's recent surge to the dominant play of forward P.J. Washington, who passed on the NBA Draft to return for his sophomore season. Calipari suggested Washington merited consideration for national Player of the Year, and lately he has played like a viable candidate. He is averaging 14.8 points and 8.0 rebounds and led the way with 23 points against Tennessee.

In recent seasons, the Wildcats trended toward subpar performances following signature victories, but so far this year they have avoided those pitfalls against lesser opponents. For example, they followed their win over Kansas with a 35-point win at Vanderbilt two days later. They also followed a comeback win at Auburn with a 21-point victory over Mississippi State.

But just because the Wildcats come in hot doesn't mean they'll cover against a youth-laden Missouri club that has shown signs of improvement.

On Saturday, the Tigers stayed with the high-powered Rebels most of the way. Their offense showed solid execution on the way to 47 percent field-goal shooting. But they were ultimately doomed by 25 turnovers that Ole Miss converted into 32 points. They have seen five of their nine SEC losses come by 10 or fewer points while also notching wins over Texas A&M, Vanderbilt and Arkansas.

Recent history suggests Missouri should have a decent chance of testing Kentucky as the home team has covered six straight meetings in this series. The Tigers also are on a 4-1 run against the spread in Tuesday games.

