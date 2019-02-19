Kentucky vs. Missouri odds, line: College basketball picks, predictions from proven model on 16-8 run

Coming off its most impressive victory of the season, fourth-ranked Kentucky looks to avoid a letdown Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET at Missouri. The Wildcats flourished in one of the most anticipated showdowns of the season when they routed rival and then top-ranked Tennessee 86-69 on Saturday. Still, Kentucky (21-4, 10-2) enters the week a game behind LSU and Tennessee in the SEC standings. The struggling Tigers (12-12, 3-9) have dropped six of eight and absorbed a 75-65 loss to Ole Miss on Saturday. The Wildcats are 11-point sportsbook favorites and the over-under for total points scored is 133 in the latest Kentucky vs. Missouri odds. Before you lock in your Kentucky vs. Missouri picks, check out the college basketball predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has raked in the winnings for those following its picks. Over the past two years, the SportsLine Projection Model has returned more than $5,200 to $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks. It also entered Week 16 of the 2018-19 college basketball season on a blistering 16-8 run on top-rated college basketball side picks either against the spread or on the money line. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has locked in on the Kentucky vs. Missouri spread. It has crunched the numbers and we can tell you it is leaning to the over, and it has also generated a point-spread selection that hits well over 50 percent of the time. The pick is available at SportsLine.

The model knows the Wildcats will be motivated to avoid a flat spot Tuesday as they continue their pursuit of the regular-season SEC title. They have won 10 of their last 11 and bounced back from their two-point home loss to LSU in impressive fashion against a Tennessee club whose only other loss came by six points in overtime to Kansas.

They looked poised and prepared from the outset, scoring efficiently both in transition and in half-court sets. After building a 37-31 halftime lead, they turned up the intensity in the second half. A 25-7 spurt led to an insurmountable 62-38 cushion and Kentucky fended off a couple late Tennessee runs. Kentucky shot 54.7 percent from the field and managed a 39-36 rebounding edge while also blocking six shots. PJ Washington had a team-high 23 points while Keldon Johnson added 19.

But just because the Wildcats come in hot doesn't mean they'll cover against a youth-laden Missouri club that has shown signs of improvement.

On Saturday, the Tigers stayed with the high-powered Rebels most of the way. Their offense showed solid execution on the way to 47 percent field-goal shooting. But they were ultimately doomed by 25 turnovers that Ole Miss converted into 32 points. They have seen five of their nine SEC losses come by 10 or fewer points while also notching wins over Texas A&M, Vanderbilt and Arkansas.

Recent history suggests Missouri should have a decent chance of testing Kentucky as the home team has covered six straight meetings in this series. The Tigers also are on a 4-1 run against the spread in Tuesday games.

Who covers Kentucky vs. Missouri? And which side of the spread cashes in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you should be all over Tuesday, all from the model that has returned more than $5,000 to $100 players the last two years.