A SEC matchup features the No. 6 Kentucky Wildcats (11-2) hosting the Missouri Tigers (8-6) on Tuesday. The Wildcats are rolling right now, winning five straight games. On Saturday, Kentucky beat Florida 87-85. Meanwhile, Missouri is in a slump. The Tigers have dropped four of their last five games. On Jan. 6, Georgia knocked off the Tigers 75-68.

Tipoff from Rupp Arena in Kentucky is set for 7 p.m. ET. Kentucky leads the all-time series 14-3. The Wildcats are 12-point favorites in the latest Missouri vs. Kentucky odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 159.5. Before making any Kentucky vs. Missouri picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

The model has set its sights on Kentucky vs. Missouri.

Kentucky vs. Missouri spread: Wildcats -12

Kentucky vs. Missouri over/under: 159.5 points

Kentucky vs. Missouri money line: Wildcats -802, Tigers +550

MIZZ: Missouri has hit the game total Under in 21 of their last 34 games

UK: Kentucky has hit the 1H game total Over in 21 of their last 32 games

Why Kentucky can cover

Kentucky owns one of the best offenses in the SEC. The Wildcats are second in the conference in points per game (90.8) but first in 3-point percentage (40.6%). Senior guard Antonio Reeves is one of the main contributors on the offensive side. The Illinois native ranks second in the SEC in scoring (19) with 4.2 rebounds per game. He's scored 25-plus points in two of his last three games. On Dec. 29 versus Illinois State, Reeves finished with 27 points and six boards.

Freshman guard D.J. Wagner joins Reeves in the backcourt. Wagner has a quick first step to blow past defenders. The New Jersey native averages 12.1 points and 3.5 assists per contest.

Why Missouri can cover

Senior guard Sean East II continues to be the driving force for the Tigers' offense. East II excels in pick-and-roll situations with the court vision to hit the open man. The Kentucky native leads the team in scoring (17.1) with 3.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game. In his last outing, East II totaled18 points, six boards and eight assists.

Senior forward Noah Carter has been an effective scorer for Missouri. Carter can uses his length to score in the lane but has the jumper to space the floor. He logs 11.5 points and 6.3 rebounds per game. On Dec. 30 versus Central Arkansas, Carter notched 11 points and eight boards. This was his second straight game in double figures.

