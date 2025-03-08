The No. 19 Kentucky Wildcats (20-10) and the No. 15 Missouri Tigers (21-9) match up in an SEC tilt on Saturday. The Wildcats have won two of their last three games. Kentucky torched LSU en route to a 95-64 win on March 4. At the same time, Missouri has dropped two straight games. On Wednesday, Oklahoma defeated the Tigers 96-84.

Tipoff from Mizzou Arena is at noon ET. The latest Kentucky vs. Missouri odds via SportsLine consensus list the Tigers as 5.5-point favorites, while the over/under for total points scored is 170. Before making any Kentucky vs. Missouri picks, you need to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has dialed in on Kentucky vs. Missouri and just revealed its coveted picks and predictions. Here are the college basketball betting lines and trends for Kentucky vs. Missouri:

Kentucky vs. Missouri spread: Tigers -5.5

Kentucky vs. Missouri over/under: 170 points

Why Kentucky can cover

Junior guard Otega Oweh is a shot creator who thrives when attacking downhill. He leads the team in points (16) with 4.7 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game. The New Jersey native has scored at least 20 points in four of the last six outings. In the win over LSU, Oweh had 24 points, eight rebounds and three steals.

Senior center Amari Williams uses his size to be a stout defender in the lane with a soft touch around the rim. Williams ranks first on the team in rebounds (8.7) with 10.9 points and shoots 58% from the field. He has compiled nine double-doubles this season. On March 1 against Auburn, he had 13 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists.

Why Missouri can cover

Senior guard Caleb Grill can score from all three levels, averaging a team-high 14.4 points with 3.8 rebounds per game. He also shoots 42.6% from downtown on 6.8 3-point attempts per game. In the March 2 contest against Vanderbilt, Grill notched 28 points and two boards.

Junior guard Mark Mitchell is an athletic, high-motor force. He logs 14.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and makes 50% of his shot attempts. The Kansas native has scored 15-plus points in four of the last five games. Mitchell finished with 18 points, two rebounds and four assists in his last game.

How to make Kentucky vs. Missouri picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the total, predicting the teams combine for 166 points. It also says one side of the spread is the better value.

So who wins Kentucky vs. Missouri, and which side of the spread is the better value?