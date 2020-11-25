The 10th-ranked Kentucky Wildcats will look to get a quick start to their season on Wednesday when they take on the Morehead State Eagles in a non-conference matchup. The Wildcats won the Southeastern Conference regular-season championship at 15-3 and was 25-6 overall in 2019-20. Morehead State finished eighth in the Ohio Valley Conference at 7-11 and was 13-19 overall. Kentucky leads the all-time series 10-0, including an 81-70 win in the last matchup on Nov. 21, 2012.

Tip-off from Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., is set for 6 p.m. ET. Kentucky was second in the nation in free throw percentage at 79.7 last season, while Morehead State was 337th at 63.8. The Wildcats are 24.5-point favorites in the latest Morehead State vs. Kentucky odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 141. Before making any Kentucky vs. Morehead State picks, check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Morehead State vs. Kentucky spread: Kentucky -24.5

Morehead State vs. Kentucky over-under: 141 points

MSU: Last made the NCAA Tournament in 2011

UK: The Wildcats have 12 underclassmen on their roster

Why Kentucky can cover



The Wildcats are among the best in the nation when it comes to remaking their roster on a yearly basis. This season, Kentucky returns only one player from its starting rotation from 2019-20 in sophomore forward Keion Brooks Jr. He averaged 15.1 minutes, 4.5 points and 3.2 rebounds last season. He made six starts and had five games he reached double-figure scoring, including a 15-point performance against Fairleigh Dickinson. Last year, he was a Southeastern Conference First-Year Academic Honor Roll member.

One of Kentucky's top new players is freshman guard Brandon Boston Jr. A consensus five-star prospect from Sierra Canyon High School in Chatsworth, Calif., Boston averaged 19.7 points and seven rebounds as a senior. His team finished last year 30-4 and was ranked second in the country. He was named California Mr. Basketball and the Gold Coast League MVP.

Why Morehead State can cover

The Eagles have a veteran squad with just six underclassmen. Their top returning player is senior forward James Baker Jr., who has played in 53 games over the past two years. In 2019-20, he had 42 blocked shots and averaged 9.1 points and 4.5 rebounds per game. He hit 45 percent of his shots from the floor and recorded a double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds against Eastern Kentucky. He scored a season and career high of 21 points against Tennessee State.

Also leading the Eagles is sophomore guard Ta'lon Cooper, who averaged 7.0 points, 3.2 assists and 2.8 rebounds per game a year ago. He appeared in 30 games with seven starts and collected an Ohio Valley Conference Freshman of the Week honor. He led the team in 3-point field goal percentage at 39 percent and had an assist-to-turnover ratio of 2:5.

