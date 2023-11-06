The 16th-ranked Kentucky Wildcats open their regular-season schedule against the New Mexico State Aggies on Monday night. The Aggies (9-15 in 2022-23), who placed 13th in the Western Athletic Conference a year ago, are joining Conference USA this season. The Wildcats (22-12), who placed third in the Southeastern Conference a year ago, reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament this past March. The Wildcats cruised to a 99-53 win over Kentucky State in an exhibition game on Thursday.

Tipoff from Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., is set for 8 p.m. ET. Kentucky leads the all-time series 1-0. The Wildcats are 17.5-point favorites in the latest New Mexico State vs. Kentucky odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 141.5. Before making any New Mexico State vs. Kentucky picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Kentucky vs. New Mexico State spread: Kentucky -17.5

Kentucky vs. New Mexico State over/under: 141.5 points

Kentucky vs. New Mexico State money line: Kentucky -4444, NMSU +1492

KY: 16-18 ATS last season

NMSU: 9-15 straight up last season

Why Kentucky can cover

Among the Wildcats' leaders is senior guard Antonio Reeves. The veteran of 123 career games, including 74 starts, is on the Jerry West Award preseason watch list. He was the 2023 SEC Sixth Man of the Year, and ranked second on the team with 14.4 points per game a year ago. He had a team-best 19 points per game during exhibitions.

Graduate student and forward Tre Mitchell has totaled 1,398 points and 597 rebounds in his career. He averaged 11.7 points and 5.5 rebounds per game last season at West Virginia. He averaged 18.5 points and a team-high 9.5 rebounds during the Wildcats' exhibitions. He also made 7 of 10 3-pointers in preseason.

Why New Mexico State can cover

The Aggies have completely made over their roster from last season, with no fewer than 13 new faces. Among them will be 7-foot senior forward Davion Bradford, who has played previously at Wake Forest and Kansas State. Last season, he played 26 games at Wake Forest, which included five starts. His freshman season at Kansas State, he averaged 7.7 points and 4.3 rebounds per game.

Another senior transfer expected to make an impact is guard Brandon Suggs. Last season, he appeared in 32 of 34 games at Central Florida, earning eight starts, while averaging 6.6 points and 3.2 rebounds. He also spent three seasons at East Carolina, averaging 10.1 points and 4.1 rebounds in 24 games, including 16 starts, in 2021-22. In 105 collegiate games, he has 57 starts, averaging 8.4 points and 3.6 rebounds.

