Kentucky vs. North Carolina: How to watch CBS Sports Classic, live stream, watch online, prediction, pick, odds, line
The Tar Heels and Wildcats face off Saturday on America's most-watched network
When Kentucky and North Carolina play one another, it's must-see television. The blueblood rivalry has given us some epic matchups through the years and Saturday -- when the No. 19 Wildcats face the No. 9 Tar Heels in the CBS Sports Classic -- should be no different.
Never mind that the two carry brand recognition and loaded rosters, these programs, with their combined 14 national titles, represent some of the richest tradition of the sport. It just so happens that both are ranked inside the top 20 and figure to have legitimate national title hopes this season. A Saturday showdown between the two is Christmas-come-early for hoops heads.
Viewing information
- When: Saturday, 5:15 p.m. ET
- Where: United Center in Chicago
- TV: CBS
- Live stream: CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App and and fuboTV (try for free)
Game prediction, pick
The last two meetings between UNC and Kentucky have been decided by a total of five points, including a 103-100 shootout in their last meeting. So we should be in for another tight one on Saturday. I like UNC to win a close one. Pick: UNC 76, Kentucky 74
[Which teams should you back to make the Final Four and win it all? Join SportsLine today and get projected scores and stats from 10,000 simulations, plus get Vegas insider picks, fantasy advice and much more!]
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
How to watch: Villanova vs. UConn
The reigning national champions take on a rebuilt UConn team on Saturday
-
CBS Sports Classic Preview
What you need to know for the Wildcats-Tar Heels and the Bruins-Buckeyes doubleheader in Chicago...
-
Podcast: CBS Sports Classic discussion
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander opened by looking back at Duke's win over Texas Tech
-
Top 25 And 1: Duke holds on to No. 3
Chris Beard's Red Raiders remain No. 10 after losing to the Blue Devils
-
Watch No. 21 Houston vs. Coppin State
Houston has won 10 straight to start the season
-
Who will Zion play for next year at MSG?
After the Blue Devils turned back Texas Tech, the talk turned to the next time some of their...