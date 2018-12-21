Kentucky vs. North Carolina: How to watch CBS Sports Classic, live stream, watch online, prediction, pick, odds, line

When Kentucky and North Carolina play one another, it's must-see television. The blueblood rivalry has given us some epic matchups through the years and Saturday -- when the No. 19 Wildcats face the No. 9 Tar Heels in the CBS Sports Classic -- should be no different.

Never mind that the two carry brand recognition and loaded rosters, these programs, with their combined 14 national titles, represent some of the richest tradition of the sport. It just so happens that both are ranked inside the top 20 and figure to have legitimate national title hopes this season. A Saturday showdown between the two is Christmas-come-early for hoops heads.

Viewing information

When : Saturday, 5:15 p.m. ET



: Saturday, 5:15 p.m. ET Where : United Center in Chicago



: United Center in Chicago TV: CBS



CBS Live stream: CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App and and fuboTV (try for free)

Game prediction, pick

The last two meetings between UNC and Kentucky have been decided by a total of five points, including a 103-100 shootout in their last meeting. So we should be in for another tight one on Saturday. I like UNC to win a close one. Pick: UNC 76, Kentucky 74

