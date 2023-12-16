Blue bloods of college basketball will clash on Saturday when the No. 9 North Carolina Tar Heels face the No. 17 Kentucky Wildcats on CBS and Paramount+. The game is part of the 2023 CBS Sports Classic, which is an event that began in 2014 and features the aforementioned schools as well as Ohio State and UCLA. UNC enters the CBS Sports Classic 2023 with the best record at the event, going 6-3 all-time, but all three of those defeats were to Kentucky. This season, both Kentucky and UNC are 7-2, with the Wildcats coming off an 81-66 win over Penn, while North Carolina enters off an 87-76 loss to UConn. You can watch Saturday's game on CBS and stream the game on Paramount+.

Tipoff is set for 5:30 p.m. ET at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. The latest North Carolina vs. Kentucky odds from SportsLine consensus list the Tar Heels as 1-point favorites, while the over/under for total points is 164.

North Carolina vs. Kentucky date: Saturday, Dec. 16

North Carolina vs. Kentucky time: 5:30 p.m. ET

North Carolina vs. Kentucky TV channel: CBS

North Carolina vs. Kentucky live stream: Paramount+

College basketball picks for UNC vs. Kentucky

Before tuning into the North Carolina vs. Kentucky game, you need to see the college basketball picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. It entered Week 6 of the 2023-24 season on a 99-62 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to last season, returning more than $2,000 for $100 players. It is also off to a 11-3 start on top-rated spread picks this season. Anyone following has seen huge returns.

For Kentucky vs. North Carolina, the model projects the Wildcats (+1) to cover. Kentucky has covered in both of its neutral-site games this year, while UNC is 1-2 against the spread over its last three neutral-site games in 2023-24. Going back to the start of last season, Kentucky is a solid 5-3 ATS as an underdog, while Carolina has covered in just 14 of 40 games overall, which is a 36.8% cover percentage.

The Wildcats have an extremely efficient offense as they lead all of college basketball in assist-to-turnover ratio, and taking care of the ball has been a problem for the Tar Heels. They've lost all four of their games versus the spread, in which they've committed at least 10 turnovers, while Kentucky has forced at least 11 turnovers in every game this season. UK averages 14.7 turnovers created per game, and those extra possessions often lead to 3-pointers as the Cats knock down the fourth-highest percentage of shots from downtown (41.4%) in the nation.

With North Carolina's weakness playing into Kentucky's strengths, the Wildcats (+1) cover 70% of the time.

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch NCAA on CBS games on Paramount+.