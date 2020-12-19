The Kentucky Wildcats will take on the No. 22 North Carolina Tar Heels at 2 p.m. ET Saturday at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland in the 2020 CBS Sports Classic. The game is the first of a doubleheader that will be broadcast live on CBS and UNC enters at 4-2, while Kentucky is off to a disappointing 1-4 start. The two blue bloods didn't play last season but went head-to-head in each of the previous five years, with Kentucky winning three of those contests and going 3-1-1 against the spread.

However, both teams have struggled against the spread this season with North Carolina at 2-3-1 against the number and Kentucky at 2-3. The Tar Heels are favored by three points in the latest Kentucky vs. North Carolina odds from William Hill Sportsbook and the over-under is set at 140.

Here are several college basketball odds for UNC vs. Kentucky:

Kentucky vs. North Carolina spread: Kentucky +3

Kentucky vs. North Carolina over-under: 140 points

Kentucky vs. North Carolina money line: UNC -160; Kentucky +140

What you need to know about Kentucky

UK was just a bucket shy of a victory on Saturday and fell 64-63 to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. A silver lining for UK was the play of forward Olivier Sarr, who had 22 points along with seven rebounds and three blocks. The senior transfer from France by way of Wake Forest has given the Wildcats size in the frontcourt as a seven-footer. He's averaging 12.2 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game this season.

However, per usual under head coach John Calipari, Kentucky needs it's fantastic freshman class to adjust on the fly. Brandon Boston and Terrence Clarke were both top-10 prospects last season and Boston is averaging 14.4 points and 6.2 rebounds per game, while Clark is averaging 13.8 points and 3.6 rebounds. But they'll need more from that pair and more from fellow freshman Isaiah Jackson, Devin Askew and Cam'Ron Fletcher.

What you need to know about North Carolina

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, UNC beat the North Carolina Central Eagles 73-67 on Saturday. UNC got double-digit scores from four players: forward Armando Bacot (19), guard Caleb Love (12), gorward Day'Ron Sharpe (12), and guard Andrew Platek (11).

The Tar Heels have great size in the frontcourt and length on the wing and they'll look to use that to attack the youthful Wildcats on Saturday.

