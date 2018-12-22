Kentucky vs. North Carolina odds, line: CBS Sports Classic picks, predictions from model on 11-2 roll

Two of the most storied programs in college basketball face off at the United Center in Chicago on Saturday when the Kentucky Wildcats battle the North Carolina Tar Heels at 5:15 p.m. ET on CBS. The ninth-ranked Tar Heels (8-2) have the third-most wins of any program at 2,240, while the No. 19 Wildcats (8-2) are tops on the list (2,271) ahead of Kansas (2,258).

The latest Kentucky vs. North Carolina odds have the Tar Heels favored by 3.5, with the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, at 166. Before you place any Kentucky vs. North Carolina picks and predictions, you'll want to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

The model knows that North Carolina should be confident heading into the Windy City after an impressive 103-90 win last Saturday over fourth-ranked Gonzaga. Cameron Johnson had 25 points, while Luke Maye added 20 points and 16 rebounds.

UNC has a big 1-2 scoring punch in the 6-9 senior Johnson (16.6 points per game) and 6-5 freshman Coby White (15.2), while the 6-8 senior Maye averages 14.3 points and 10.1 boards. The Heels have overwhelmed opponents with offense, averaging 94.3 points, third-most nationally and tops among power programs.

Just because the Tar Heels have a stronger resume and an unrelenting offense doesn't mean they will cover the CBS Sports Classic spread against the powerful Wildcats.

Since getting blown out by Duke to open the season, UK is 8-1, including an 88-61 rout of Utah last weekend. Freshman Keldon Johnson scored 24 points, including six three-pointers, and was named the SEC Freshman of the Week.

UK is no offensive slouch, averaging 84.6 points. The 6-6 Johnson averages a team-high 16, while 6-8 senior Reid Travis (14.6) and 6-8 sophomore PJ Washington (13.5 points, 8.3 rebounds) help lead the charge.

UNC leads the nation in rebound margin at 14.1 per game. But Kentucky ranks fifth (12.9), negating one of the Heels' top weapons. Under coach John Calipari, UK is 44-23 in games in which both teams are ranked.

