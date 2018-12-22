Kentucky vs. North Carolina score: Live game updates, basketball highlights, stats, CBS Sports Classic

CHICAGO -- The second game of a doubleheader of college hoops at the CBS Sports Classic at the United Center figures to be a dandy. Capping off the event will be two talented teams -- No. 9 North Carolina and No. 19 Kentucky -- facing off against one another. Both opened the season as top-10 teams but have wandered off a bit in the early slate.

UNC seems to be back on track after a shaky 6-2 start that included a loss to Texas and a beatdown by Michigan, winning two straight -- the latest coming against No. 1 Gonzaga -- coming into Saturday. Kentucky, meanwhile, is still trying to find itself. The Wildcats are 8-2 with losses to first-ranked Duke and a good Seton Hall team in overtime. But they haven't yet looked like the preseason top-2 team they were billed as going into the year. A chance to buck that narrative awaits them in Chicago as the Tar Heels represent opportunity to turn a corner ahead of league play in less than two weeks.



