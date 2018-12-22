Kentucky vs. North Carolina score: Live game updates, basketball highlights, stats, CBS Sports Classic
The Wildcats face the Tar Heels in the second game of the CBS Sports Classic at the United Center in Chicago
CHICAGO -- The second game of a doubleheader of college hoops at the CBS Sports Classic at the United Center figures to be a dandy. Capping off the event will be two talented teams -- No. 9 North Carolina and No. 19 Kentucky -- facing off against one another. Both opened the season as top-10 teams but have wandered off a bit in the early slate.
UNC seems to be back on track after a shaky 6-2 start that included a loss to Texas and a beatdown by Michigan, winning two straight -- the latest coming against No. 1 Gonzaga -- coming into Saturday. Kentucky, meanwhile, is still trying to find itself. The Wildcats are 8-2 with losses to first-ranked Duke and a good Seton Hall team in overtime. But they haven't yet looked like the preseason top-2 team they were billed as going into the year. A chance to buck that narrative awaits them in Chicago as the Tar Heels represent opportunity to turn a corner ahead of league play in less than two weeks.
You can watch the CBS Sports Classic live on CBS or catch it streaming on CBSSports.com, the CBS Sports App and fuboTV.
