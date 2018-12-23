Kentucky vs. North Carolina score: Talented Wildcats notch first big win of the season in CBS Sports Classic

CHICAGO -- Kentucky started the 2018-19 season at No. 2 in the preseason AP Poll. Since then, it's been a team in search of itself and without a marquee victory.

On its way to winning eight of its first 10 games, UK failed in its two toughest tests, embarrassingly losing by 34 to Duke in the season-opener and falling by one at Madison Square Garden, in overtime, to Seton Hall.

Saturday's tilt vs. No. 9 UNC in the CBS Sports Classic at the United Center was significant. And now, Kentucky fans can finally celebrate thanks to their team picking up its first truly notable victory of the season. The 19th-ranked Wildcats played terrifically, even in spite of foul trouble, and took out UNC 80-72. Kentucky's win might prove to be especially important with a game at rival Louisville next Saturday.

So many Wildcats showed well. Freshman Keldon Johnson had 23 points, grad transfer Reid Travis had 20 and Tyler Herro added 15. And defensively, Ashton Hagans made a mess of UNC's backcourt, notably freshman Coby White, with seven steals.

It's Kentucky's third win in its past four games -- and its fifth in the last seven -- against the Tar Heels. At least for now, any broad worries about John Calipari's team and its credentials to make another strong showing in March can be put to the side.

For Carolina, which was fresh off a win last Saturday against then-No. 1 Gonzaga, it's a comedown. UNC may well be the best three-loss team in college basketball at the moment, but it's also 3-3 in the six toughest games it's played. The Heels have a road win against trendy mid-major Wofford, plus a neutral-court win over slumping UCLA in addition to the Gonzaga win.

The losses have come against Texas (in Las Vegas), at Michigan State and vs. Kentucky in Chicago.