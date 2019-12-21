Kentucky vs. Ohio State: Live stream, watch online, TV channel, tipoff time, odds, line, pick
Kentucky and OSU head to Vegas for a huge Saturday showdown in the CBS Sports Classic
The pressure is on No. 6 Kentucky and No. 5 Ohio State when they meet in the second game Saturday in the CBS Sports Classic doubleheader in Las Vegas. After losing Wednesday to Utah and blowing an opportunity to notch a quality win away from home, the Wildcats are in desperate need of a victory. The Buckeyes, on the other hand, are less than a week removed from a stunning road loss to Minnesota, but could be getting back to full strength with Duane Washington's expected return from injury. The Buckeyes are 10-1 on the season but could use a blueblood win to jolt their season back on the right path.
Viewing information
- When: Saturday, Dec. 21, approximately 5:15 p.m. ET
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas
- TV: CBS | Connected TV: CBS All-Access
- Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App
Storylines
Kentucky: Kentucky losing to Utah on Wednesday was a stunner, but in retrospect, perhaps we should have seen this coming. The 'Cats have been atrocious from 3-point range this season and those struggles -- combined with defending the 3-point shot -- reared their head in a huge spot. Ohio State has the goods to keep this trend rolling.
Ohio State: The Buckeyes have been among the best 10 teams in college basketball at shooting 3-pointers, and getting Duane Washington back -- which is expected -- is a boost in that category. They'll want to try and get Kentucky's defense moving early, so expect D.J. Carton and C.J. Walker darting to the bucket frequently to try and get UK on its heels. That's the formula that's worked for Ohio State all season, and it's the same formula that's worked for Evansville and Utah in defeating the Wildcats.
Game prediction, pick
Latest odds via SportsLine: Ohio State -1.5
I don't pick Kentucky to go on losing streaks often, but when I do, I expect the most talented top-to-bottom team in college basketball to get that rolling. And so that's what I'm expecting here. The Buckeyes haven't lost at full strength all season, and I think they keep with that trend to notch a huge neutral site W in Vegas. Pick: Ohio State -1.5
-
