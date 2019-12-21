Kentucky vs. Ohio State odds, line: 2019 CBS Sports Classic picks, predictions from proven computer model

The No. 5 Ohio State Buckeyes will take on the No. 6 Kentucky Wildcats on CBS at 5:15 p.m. ET Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas as part of the the 2019 CBS Sports Classic. OSU is 10-1 on the season, while UK is 8-2. Ohio State is 9-2 against the spread this season, while Kentucky is 3-6-2. The Buckeyes are favored by three points in the latest Kentucky vs. Ohio State odds, while the over-under is set at 131. Before entering any Ohio State vs. Kentucky picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the computer model at SportsLine.

Kentucky fell 69-66 to Utah in its last outing Wednesday. Kentucky guard Immanuel Quickley finished with only four points on 2-for-10 shooting in his 32 minutes on the court. Ashton Hagans did his best to keep Kentucky in the game with 16 points, eight assists and four steals in the loss. Hagans has been one of the nation's best play-making point guards, averaging 13.9 points and 7.0 assists per game.

Meanwhile, OSU took its contest on Tuesday with ease, bagging an 80-48 win over Southeast Missouri State. OSU got double-digit scores from four players: Kaleb Wesson (18), Andre Wesson (14), Kyle Young (10), and D.J. Carton (10).

The Buckeyes have home wins this season over Cincinnati and Villanova and a road win over North Carolina. However, they did lose their first game of the season last Sunday in Minnesota. The Buckeyes were held to 38.3 percent shooting in that game but have shot 49 percent from the floor on the season, while ranking second in the NCAA by allowing just 34.6 percent shooting.

