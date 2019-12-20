Kentucky vs. Ohio State: Prediction, pick, odds, CBS Sports Classic, point spread, line, tip time, preview
Kentucky and OSU head to Vegas for a huge Saturday showdown in the CBS Sports Classic
No. 6 Kentucky will face No. 5 Ohio State on Saturday in the second game of a CBS Sports Classic doubleheader in Las Vegas, and the pressure is on -- for both teams. Kentucky is in desperate need of a good win after losing Wednesday to Utah, a blown opportunity to notch a quality win away from home. Ohio State on the other hand is less than a week removed from a stunning road loss to Minnesota, but could be getting back to full strength with Duane Washington's expected return from injury. The Buckeyes are 10-1 on the season but could use a blueblood win to jolt their season back on the right path.
Viewing information
- When: Saturday, Dec. 21 at approximately 5:30 p.m. ET
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas
- TV: CBS | Connected TV: CBS All-Access
- Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App
Storylines
Kentucky: Kentucky losing to Utah on Wednesday was a stunner, but in retrospect, perhaps we should have seen this coming. The 'Cats have been atrocious from 3-point range this season and those struggles -- combined with defending the 3-point shot -- reared their head in a huge spot. Ohio State has the goods to keep this trend rolling.
Ohio State: The Buckeyes have been among the best 10 teams in college basketball at shooting 3-pointers, and getting Duane Washington back -- which is expected -- is a boost in that category. They'll want to try and get Kentucky's defense moving early, so expect D.J. Carton and C.J. Walker darting to the bucket frequently to try and get UK on its heels. That's the formula that's worked for Ohio State all season, and it's the same formula that's worked for Evansville and Utah in defeating the Wildcats.
Game prediction, pick
Latest odds via SportsLine: Ohio State -1.5
I don't pick Kentucky to go on losing streaks often, but when I do, I expect the most talented top-to-bottom team in college basketball to get that rolling. And so that's what I'm expecting here. The Buckeyes haven't lost at full strength all season, and I think they keep with that trend to notch a huge neutral site W in Vegas. Pick: Ohio State -1.5
