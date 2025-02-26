The No. 17 Kentucky Wildcats will visit the Oklahoma Sooners for an SEC matchup on Wednesday. Kentucky is 18-9 overall this season and 7-7 in the conference while Oklahoma is 17-10 but only 4-10 in league play. The Wildcats have covered the spread in four of their last five games while the Sooners have failed to cover the spread in five of their last six. Kerr Kriisa remains out for Kentucky, though Lamont Butler and Jaxson Robinson are listed as probable after they've both missed time recently.

Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. ET from the Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Okla. The Wildcats are favored by 2.5 points in the latest Oklahoma vs. Kentucky odds, while the over/under is 161.5 points per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Kentucky vs. Oklahoma picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Oklahoma vs. Kentucky spread: Kentucky -2.5

Oklahoma vs. Kentucky over/under: 161.5 points

Oklahoma vs. Kentucky money line: Kentucky -155, Oklahoma +130

Oklahoma vs. Kentucky streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why Oklahoma can cover

The Sooners ran out to a perfect 13-0 start this season but have struggled overall in their first season in the SEC. The nation's toughest conference has dealt Oklahoma 10 losses in 14 games, but the Sooners are coming off a 93-87 win over Mississippi State on Saturday.

Oklahoma held Mississippi State to 39.7% shooting in the victory and Jeremiah Fears had 27 points and 10 assists. Sam Godwin also posted a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds while Jalon Moore added 18 points in the win. See which team to pick here.

Why Kentucky can cover

The Wildcats suffered a 96-83 loss at the hands of Alabama in their last outing on Saturday. Koby Brea led the team with 20 points in the defeat and Amari Williams had a solid outing with 17 points, 11 rebounds and six assists. However, the Wildcats shot just 42.6% from the floor as a team.

Otega Oweh, a former Oklahoma star, went 1-for-9 from the floor in the game. He'll have to bounce back in a big way against his former team as Kentucky's leading scorer (15.7 ppg). Kentucky is 13-6 against the spread over its last 19 February games.

How to make Oklahoma vs. Kentucky picks

