Kentucky vs. Ole Miss live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Ole Miss @ Kentucky

Current Records: Ole Miss 13-11; Kentucky 19-5

What to Know

The Ole Miss Rebels are 0-4 against the #12 Kentucky Wildcats since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. The Rebels and the Wildcats will face off in an SEC battle at 2 p.m. ET at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Each of these teams will be battling to keep their three-game winning streak alive.

Ole Miss made easy work of the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Tuesday and carried off an 83-58 win. Guard Breein Tyree took over for Ole Miss, finishing with 40 points (a whopping 48% of their total) in addition to five boards.

Meanwhile, UK didn't have too much trouble with the Vanderbilt Commodores on the road on Tuesday as they won 78-64. UK can attribute much of their success to guard Tyrese Maxey, who had 25 points.

Ole Miss is now 13-11 while UK sits at 19-5. Ole Miss is 8-4 after wins this year, UK 14-4.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center -- Lexington, Kentucky

Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center -- Lexington, Kentucky TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $65.00

Odds

The Wildcats are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Rebels, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 136

Series History

Kentucky have won all of the games they've played against Ole Miss in the last six years.