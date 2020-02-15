Kentucky vs. Ole Miss live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online
How to watch Kentucky vs. Ole Miss basketball game
Who's Playing
Ole Miss @ Kentucky
Current Records: Ole Miss 13-11; Kentucky 19-5
What to Know
The Ole Miss Rebels are 0-4 against the #12 Kentucky Wildcats since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. The Rebels and the Wildcats will face off in an SEC battle at 2 p.m. ET at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Each of these teams will be battling to keep their three-game winning streak alive.
Ole Miss made easy work of the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Tuesday and carried off an 83-58 win. Guard Breein Tyree took over for Ole Miss, finishing with 40 points (a whopping 48% of their total) in addition to five boards.
Meanwhile, UK didn't have too much trouble with the Vanderbilt Commodores on the road on Tuesday as they won 78-64. UK can attribute much of their success to guard Tyrese Maxey, who had 25 points.
Ole Miss is now 13-11 while UK sits at 19-5. Ole Miss is 8-4 after wins this year, UK 14-4.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center -- Lexington, Kentucky
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $65.00
Odds
The Wildcats are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Rebels, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 136
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Kentucky have won all of the games they've played against Ole Miss in the last six years.
- Mar 05, 2019 - Kentucky 80 vs. Ole Miss 76
- Feb 28, 2018 - Kentucky 96 vs. Ole Miss 78
- Dec 29, 2016 - Kentucky 99 vs. Ole Miss 76
- Jan 02, 2016 - Kentucky 83 vs. Ole Miss 61
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Indiana vs. Michigan: Preview, picks
The Wolverines play host to the Hoosiers in a battle of teams on the NCAA Tournament bubble
-
Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma State preview
Can the No. 24 Red Raiders keep it rolling against an Oklahoma State team finally making strides?
-
Shaq's son transferring to LSU
Shaquille O'Neal's son Shareef is going to be an LSU Tiger just like his dad was
-
Butler vs. Georgetown odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Butler vs. Georgetown matchup 10,000...
-
Top 25 And 1: No great teams?
The top eight teams in Saturday's Top 25 And 1 are 175-16 and have combined to win 105 consecutive...
-
UNC vs. Virginia odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's UNC vs. Virginia matchup 10,000 times.
-
Duke stuns UNC in overtime
No. 7 Duke overcame a double-digit deficit to beat rival North Carolina with a fantastic finish
-
Louisville gets upset win at Duke
No. 11 Louisville picks up a big win over No. 3 Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium