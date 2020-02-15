Kentucky vs. Ole Miss odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 15 predictions from proven model

An SEC battle is on tap between the Ole Miss Rebels and the No. 12 Kentucky Wildcats at 2 p.m. ET Saturday at Rupp Arena. The Wildcats are 19-5 overall and 13-1 at home, while Ole Miss is 13-11 overall and 1-6 on the road. Kentucky has won three in a row and seven of its past eight games. Ole Miss has won three consecutive games. The Wildcats are favored by 9.5 points in the latest Kentucky vs. Ole Miss odds, while the over-under is set at 136.5. Before entering any Ole Miss vs. Kentucky picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Anybody who followed it has seen huge returns.

Here are several college basketball odds for Ole Miss vs. Kentucky:

Kentucky vs. Ole Miss spread: Kentucky -9.5

Kentucky vs. Ole Miss over-under: 136 points

Kentucky vs. Ole Miss money line: Kentucky -511, Ole Miss 377

What you need to know about Kentucky

Despite starting slow, Kentucky roared back and had enough points to win and then some against the Vanderbilt Commodores on Tuesday, taking their matchup 78-64. Four players scored in double figures: Tyrese Maxey (25), Immanuel Quickley (18), Nick Richards (12), and Ashton Hagans (11). Kentucky overcame a 14-point first half deficit. The Wildcats out rebounded Vanderbilt 43-32 and had a 40-20 scoring edge in the paint.

What you need to know about Ole Miss

Everything went Ole Miss' way against the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Tuesday, as they made off with an 83-58 win. Breein Tyree took over for Ole Miss, finishing with a career-high 40 points (a whopping 48 percent of their total) in addition to five rebounds. He scored 27 points in the second half. He made 13 of 22 attempts from the field and 10 of 11 from the free-throw line. Khadim Sy added 18 points.

How to make Kentucky vs. Ole Miss picks

