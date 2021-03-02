The Ole Miss Rebels and the Kentucky Wildcats will face off in an SEC clash at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday at The Pavilion at Ole Miss. Ole Miss is 13-10 overall and 8-4 at home, while UK is 8-14 overall and 4-5 on the road. Kentucky has won four consecutive road games at Ole Miss.

Ole Miss vs. Kentucky spread: Ole Miss -2.5

Ole Miss vs. Kentucky over-under: 130 points

What you need to know about Ole Miss

Ole Miss lost to Vanderbilt on Saturday, 75-70. The Rebels have lost two of their past three games. Devontae Shuler scored 25 points and Romello White had 17. The Commodores made 11 3-pointers and outscored the Rebels bench 39-4.

The loss to Vanderbilt was Ole Miss' second in seven February games. The Rebels lead the SEC in defense, allowing only 66.9 points per game in conference matchups. They have held 10 opponents to below 60 points.

What you need to know about Kentucky

Kentucky lost to Florida on Saturday, 71-67. The loss ended a three-game winning streak for the Wildcats. Kentucky is now assured of having a losing home record for the first time since the 1926-27 season at 4-6. Davion Mintz tied a career high with 21 points.

The Wildcats shot just 39 percent from the field against the Gators. They had just seven assists and 15 turnovers. Kentucky is averaging 72.0 points per game in league play. The Wildcats averaged 64.9 points in their first seven non-conference games.

