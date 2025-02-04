Ranked SEC teams will go head-to-head once again when the No. 14 Kentucky Wildcats visit the No. 25 Ole Miss Rebels on Tuesday. Ole Miss is 16-6 on the season and 5-4 in league play, while Kentucky is 15-6 and 4-4 in the conference. The Wildcats have won nine of the last 10 head-to-head matchups between these programs, but they have split those 10 meetings against the spread (5-5).

Tipoff from The Pavilion in Oxford, Miss., is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Rebels are 4.5-point favorites in the latest Ole Miss vs. Kentucky odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 158. Before making any Kentucky vs. Ole Miss picks, check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 14 of the 2024-25 season on a 208-149 betting roll (+2275) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Kentucky vs. Ole Miss. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball betting lines and trends for Kentucky vs. Ole Miss:

Kentucky vs. Ole Miss spread: Ole Miss -4.5



Kentucky vs. Ole Miss over/under: 158 points

Kentucky vs. Ole Miss money line: Ole Miss -207, Kentucky +171

Kentucky vs. Ole Miss picks: See picks at SportsLine



Kentucky vs. Ole Miss streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why you should back Ole Miss

Chris Beard's first season at the helm for the Rebels ended in a 20-win season, but Ole Miss still came up short of its ultimate goal of making the NCAA Tournament. It last appeared in 2019 with Kermit Davis running the program, but the Rebels appear to be well on their way to a tourney appearance in 2025 after a strong start to the season.

Ole Miss has a neutral-court win over BYU, road wins over Louisville and Alabama, as well as a home win over Texas on its resume. Now the Rebels will have a chance to add another feather in their cap at home against the Wildcats and they're still 12-9 against the spread on the season despite failing to cover in their last four outings. Virginia transfer Sean Pedulla is averaging 15.2 points per game to lead the team. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Kentucky

Meanwhile, the Wildcats have shown flashes of brilliance during Mark Pope's first season in charge, particularly on offense, though they are coming off a frustrating loss at home against former coach John Calipari. Kentucky ranks third in the nation in scoring (87.2 ppg) and has six players averaging in double-figures after completing rebuilding their roster in the transfer portal this offseason.

Oklahoma transfer Otega Oweh is the team's leading scorer, averaging 15.6 points per game. Jaxson Robinson, Lamont Butler, Koby Brea, Amari Williams and Andrew Carr are all averaging at least 10.0 points as well. However, Butler has been ruled out with a shoulder injury. See which team to pick here.

How to make Ole Miss vs. Kentucky picks

SportsLine's model is going Over on the total, projecting 160 combined points. It also says one side of the spread hits almost 70% of the time. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Kentucky vs. Ole Miss and which side of the spread hits nearly 70% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up more than $2,200 on its college basketball picks dating back to 2023, and find out.