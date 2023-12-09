The 16th-ranked Kentucky Wildcats will look to remain perfect against the Pennsylvania Quakers when they meet in the 2023 Malone's Classic at Philadelphia's Wells Fargo Center on Saturday. The Wildcats (6-2), who have won all five previous meetings with Penn, are 322-65 under coach John Calipari against unranked opponents. Kentucky has also defeated the Quakers (6-4) in its two previous meetings with them at Philadelphia. Penn is looking to win its second consecutive game after rolling over FDU-Florham 111-57 on Wednesday.

The game will tip off at noon ET. Kentucky is averaging 91.8 points per game, while Penn averages 83.1. The Wildcats are 13.5-point favorites in the latest Kentucky vs. Penn odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 152.5. Before making any Penn vs. Kentucky picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 5 of the 2023-24 season on a 98-61 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to last season, returning more than $2,000 for $100 players. It is also off to a 10-2 start on top-rated spread picks this season. Anyone following has seen huge returns.

Kentucky vs. Penn spread: Kentucky -13.5

Kentucky vs. Penn over/under: 152.5 points

Kentucky vs. Penn money line: Kentucky -1101, Penn +690

KY: The Wildcats have hit the game total over in 23 of their last 34 games (+10.90 units)

PENN: The Quakers have hit the money line in 15 of their last 25 games (+3.50 units)

Why Kentucky can cover

Freshman guard Reed Sheppard is one of six Wildcats averaging double-digit scoring. He was named SEC Freshman of the Week on Dec. 4 after scoring 25 points, grabbing seven rebounds and dishing out five assists per game the previous week. For the season, he is averaging 13.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.9 assists and three steals per game. He ranks No. 1 in the country in 3-point field goals at 61.1%.

Freshman forward Justin Edwards is also off to a fast start to his career. The consensus five-star prospect is averaging 10.3 points and 4.4 rebounds per game. He is on the Julius Erving Award preseason watch list, as well as the Naismith Trophy and Wooden Award preseason watch lists. He has reached double-figure scoring in each of his last four games, including an 11-point effort in a 95-73 win over eighth-ranked Miami.

Why Penn can cover

The Quakers are led by senior guard Clark Slajchert, who has played all three seasons at Penn. In 10 starts this year, he is averaging 19.3 points, 3.4 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game. He is connecting on 50% of his field goals, including 44.3% from 3-point range, and 76.9% of his free throws. He scored 33 points in last Saturday's 93-92 overtime loss to La Salle.

Freshman guard Tyler Perkins has already made a big impression, and has started all 10 games. In 29.8 minutes per game, Perkins is averaging 15.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.8 steals. He has scored 20 or more points in two of his past four games, including a 25-point and eight-rebound effort in an 84-79 overtime loss to Belmont on Nov. 25. He has one double-double on the year, logging 24 points and 14 rebounds in an 80-61 win over Bucknell on Nov. 8.

How to make Penn vs. Kentucky picks

The model has simulated this matchup 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over, and it also says one side of the spread hits in more than 60% of simulations.

So who wins Kentucky vs. Penn, and which side of the spread hits more than 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that is on a 98-61 roll on its top-ranked college basketball picks, and find out.