High-profile coaches lead intriguing teams in a Friday evening matchup in Greensboro. The 2023 NCAA Tournament continues with an East Region clash between the No. 6 seed Kentucky Wildcats and the No. 11 seed Providence Friars. John Calipari leads Kentucky, with the Wildcats entering the tournament at 21-11. Providence is also 21-11 under Ed Cooley, though the Friars are on a three-game losing streak.

Tipoff is at 7:10 p.m. ET in Greensboro. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Wildcats as 4-point favorites, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 143.5 in the latest Providence vs. Kentucky odds.

Providence vs. Kentucky spread: Kentucky -4

Providence vs. Kentucky over/under: 143.5 points

Providence vs. Kentucky money line: Kentucky -190, Providence +158

PROV: The Friars are 4-6 against the spread in the last 10 games

UK: The Wildcats are 6-4 against the spread in the last 10 games

Why Providence can cover

Providence has a highly prolific offense that establishes a potent baseline. The Friars are paced by Kentucky transfer Bryce Hopkins, who leads the team with 16.1 points and 8.5 rebounds per game. Providence is in the top 20 of the country in adjusted offensive efficiency, and the Friars secure more than 35% of missed shots on the offensive glass. The Friars rank in the top 30 of the nation in free throw attempts, averaging 22.1 per game, and Providence shoots 50.9% from 2-point range, 35.1% from 3-point range and 74.5% at the free throw line this season.

Ed Cooley's team generates 14.7 assists per game while turning the ball over on only 16.9% of possessions, and Kentucky is below the national average with a 16.7% turnover creation rate on defense. Providence is also quite strong in free throw prevention on the defensive end, and the Friars are well above-average in defensive rebound rate (73.4%), block rate (11.5%), and assist prevention (12.8 per game).

Why Kentucky can cover

Kentucky's roster is jam-packed with high-level talent, including myriad former five-star high school prospects and the 2021-22 National Player of the Year in Oscar Tshiebwe. The veteran center is averaging 16.5 points per game while shooting 56.3% from the field this season, and Tshiebwe leads the country with 13.1 rebounds per contest. He is the centerpiece of a fantastic rebounding team, and Kentucky is No. 2 in the country with a 38.7% offensive rebound rate.

Kentucky is a top-15 team in adjusted offensive efficiency, and the Wildcats are also in the top three nationally in avoiding blocked shots with only 5.2% of shots rejected. The Wildcats shoot 35.4% from 3-point range with above-average free throw creation, and Kentucky averages more than 15 assists per game. The Wildcats also commit a turnover on only 17% of offensive possessions, and Providence is well below the national average in turnover creation on defense.

