Rupp Arena hosts an intriguing non-conference matchup on Monday evening. The No. 17 Kentucky Wildcats welcome the Saint Joseph's Hawks to Lexington in prime time as part of the 2023 Wildcat Challenge. Kentucky is 3-1 this season, including a 3-0 mark at home. Saint Joseph's is 3-1 under the leadership of Billy Lange, but the Hawks are aiming to bounce back from a loss to Texas A&M-Commerce.

Tipoff is at 7 p.m. ET in Lexington. For this game, SportsLine consensus lists the Wildcats as 16-point favorite, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 149.5 in the latest Saint Joseph's vs. Kentucky odds.

Kentucky vs. Saint Joseph's spread: Kentucky -16

Kentucky vs. Saint Joseph's over/under: 149.5 points

Kentucky vs. Saint Joseph's money line: Kentucky -1869, Saint Joseph's +983

SJ: The Hawks are 6-5 against the spread in the last 11 road games

KY: The Wildcats are 10-11 against the spread in the last 21 home games

Why Saint Joseph's can cover

Guard Erik Reynolds leads the way for the Hawks. He was an All-Atlantic 10 selection last season, averaging 19.6 points per game, and Reynolds is generating more than 14 points per contest to begin the 2023-24 campaign. He is also a prolific long-range shooter, leading the A-10 in 3-pointers while connecting on 37.9% of attempts last season. Saint Joseph's is putting up 1.06 points per possession to begin the season, headlined by gaudy assist numbers. The Hawks are assisting on more than 64% of field goals and averaging 17.8 assists per contest.

They are doing that while committing a turnover on only 15.5% of possessions, and the Hawks are also stout on defense. Saint Joseph's is giving up only 0.83 points per possession and 58.5 points per game this season, with opponents making fewer than 40% of 2-point attempts. The Hawks have a stellar 11% block rate and a potential advantage on the defensive glass. Saint Joseph's has a 73.5% defensive rebound rate, while Kentucky is well below-average on the offensive glass to begin the season. The Wildcats are also outside the top 300 of the nation in free throw creation rate on offense.

Why Kentucky can cover

Kentucky's roster is loaded with talent and athleticism. The Wildcats have four players averaging more than 12 points per game this season, headlined by 6'4 guard Antonio Reeves and 6'2 guard Rob Dillingham. Reeves is averaging 17.8 points and 5.3 rebounds per game, while Dillingham is adding 16.8 points and 4.3 assists per game while shooting 43.5% from 3-point range. Kentucky also has five-star freshmen in Justin Edwards and DJ Wagner, and the Wildcats are putting up more than 1.2 points per possession.

The Wildcats are committing a turnover on only 10.6% of possessions, ranking in the top ten of the country, and Kentucky is shooting 55.8% on 2-point shots and 37.7% from 3-point shots. Kentucky is also stout on defense, giving up 0.89 points per possession. The Wildcats are forcing a turnover on more than 20% of defensive trips, and Saint Joseph's scored only 54 points on 27.3% shooting in the team's last game against Texas A&M-Commerce. Kentucky is also giving up only 47.7% shooting inside the arc and 29.9% from long distance.

