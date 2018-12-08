Kentucky vs. Seton Hall odds, line: 2018-19 college basketball picks, predictions from model on 6-2 roll

After a devastating loss to Duke to begin its season, Kentucky has won seven consecutive games, but the Wildcats have yet to play another power conference opponent since the opener. However, they'll be tested Saturday when they take on Seton Hall at Madison Square Garden in a noon ET tip. The Pirates have made the last three NCAA tournaments, though they lost four starters from last year, and are 5-3 on the season.

For Saturday's contest, the big challenge for Kentucky will be figuring out how to stop Seton Hall's Myles Powell.

Powell is the lone returning starter from last year's squad and he's been carrying the Seton Hall offense so far this season. Powell averages 22.4 points per game and he's put up point totals of 30 and 40 already this season.

An extremely gifted shooter who can create his own shot off the bounce, Powell is shooting 35.3 percent from beyond the arc and has knocked down at least one 3-pointer in every game but one the last two seasons. Running Powell off the 3-point line will be a top priority for Kentucky, but that's easier said than done.

Meanwhile, Seton Hall's big challenge will be the depth of talent for Kentucky.

The Pirates have only gone eight-deep so far this season and they're not getting much scoring production from that bench, as they average just 15.3 points per game. Kentucky isn't that much deeper, with nine players getting regular minutes. However, Quade Green, E.J. Montgomery, Nick Richards and Ashton Hagans can all give Kentucky a high level of production when they come into the game.

Green in particular has been extremely valuable to the Wildcats as their best shooter. And considering that Seton Hall doesn't shoot it all that well outside of Powell, a big night for Green from beyond the arc could give Kentucky a huge advantage at the 3-point line that they can ride to a cover.

