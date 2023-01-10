Who's Playing

South Carolina @ Kentucky

Current Records: South Carolina 7-8; Kentucky 10-5

What to Know

The Kentucky Wildcats and the South Carolina Gamecocks will face off in an SEC clash at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 10 at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Both teams were wiped off the court in their previous games and will be looking to bounce back in a big way.

A victory for UK just wasn't in the stars this past Saturday as the squad never even grasped a temporary lead. 2023 "welcomed" them with a 78-52 beatdown courtesy of the Alabama Crimson Tide. Guard Antonio Reeves put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 20 points. Reeves had some trouble finding his footing against the LSU Tigers last Tuesday, so this was a step in the right direction.

Meanwhile, USC entered their game against the Tennessee Volunteers this past Saturday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. The Gamecocks were dealt a punishing 85-42 loss at the hands of Tennessee. The top scorer for USC was guard Meechie Johnson Jr. (19 points).

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Neither squad could put together much of an offensive attack, so expect every point to count.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center -- Lexington, Kentucky

Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center -- Lexington, Kentucky Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Kentucky have won five out of their last seven games against South Carolina.