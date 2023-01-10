Who's Playing

South Carolina @ Kentucky

Current Records: South Carolina 7-8; Kentucky 10-5

What to Know

The Kentucky Wildcats and the South Carolina Gamecocks will face off in an SEC clash at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 10 at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Both teams were wiped off the court in their previous games and will be looking to bounce back in a big way.

2023 "welcomed" UK with a 78-52 beatdown courtesy of the Alabama Crimson Tide this past Saturday. The losing side was boosted by guard Antonio Reeves, who had 20 points. Reeves hadn't helped his team much against the LSU Tigers last week, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Meanwhile, a victory for USC just wasn't in the stars this past Saturday as the team never even grasped a temporary lead. They were completely outmatched by the Tennessee Volunteers at home and fell 85-42. That makes it the first time this season the Gamecocks have let down their home crowd. Guard Meechie Johnson Jr. (19 points) was the top scorer for USC.

UK is the favorite in this one, with an expected 18-point margin of victory. Now might not be the best time to take UK against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past nine consecutive games.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Neither squad could put together much of an offensive attack, so expect every point to count.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center -- Lexington, Kentucky

Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center -- Lexington, Kentucky TV: ESPN2

Odds

The Wildcats are a big 18-point favorite against the Gamecocks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as an 18.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Kentucky have won five out of their last seven games against South Carolina.