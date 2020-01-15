Kentucky vs. South Carolina odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Jan. 15 predictions from proven model

The 10th-ranked Kentucky Wildcats will try to keep pace with LSU and Auburn atop the SEC standings when they take on a desperate South Carolina Gamecocks squad on Wednesday at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, S.C. The Wildcats (12-3, 3-0 in SEC) have won four consecutive games, including three straight to open conference play. They enter Wednesday's game tied for second in the conference with Auburn, and one-half game behind leader LSU.

The Gamecocks (8-7, 0-2), meanwhile, are looking for their first SEC victory of the season. Tip-off is set for 6:30 p.m. ET. The Wildcats are favored by 5.5-points in the latest Kentucky vs. South Carolina odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 136.

Kentucky vs. South Carolina spread: Kentucky -5.5

Kentucky vs. South Carolina over-under: 136 points

Kentucky vs. South Carolina money line: Wildcats -243, Gamecocks +209

UK: Ashton Hagans leads the SEC in assists (7.3 per game)

USC: AJ Lawson leads the team in scoring (14.5 points per game)

Why Kentucky can cover

Ashton Hagans is among the best point guards in the country. The sophomore from Georgia, who was once recruited by South Carolina coach Frank Martin, is averaging 13.1 points per game, leads the SEC in assists (7.3 per game) and is third in the conference in steals (2.2). He gives Kentucky a huge edge at the position over South Carolina, which is still waiting for a point guard to emerge.

In addition, the Wildcats are a much better free throw shooting team than the Gamecocks. Kentucky leads the SEC in free throw percentage (77.5) while South Carolina is last, at 61.4. In the Gamecocks' last game, South Carolina held Tennessee to 25.9 percent shooting from the field but lost the game, 56-55, in part because the Gamecocks missed nine of 22 free throws.

Why South Carolina can cover

But there's no guarantee the Wildcats can cover this Kentucky vs. South Carolina spread on Wednesday evening. South Carolina plays suffocating defense from beyond the 3-point arc. The Gamecocks are holding opponents to 37.9 percent shooting on 3-pointers, which ranks third in the SEC and 25th in the country. In Saturday's loss at Tennessee, South Carolina limited the Volunteers to 19.4 percent shooting from behind the arc.

In addition, senior forward Maik Kotsar is playing arguably the best basketball of his career. On Jan. 7 against Florida, Kotsar had a season-high 18 points with 10 rebounds for his first double-double of the season and just the third of his career. Then on Saturday at Tennessee, he had 17 points, eight rebounds, an assist, steal and block and shot 7-of-11 from the floor.

How to make Kentucky vs. South Carolina picks

