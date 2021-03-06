The South Carolina Gamecocks and the Kentucky Wildcats are set to square off in an SEC matchup at noon ET on Saturday at Rupp Arena. UK is 8-15 overall and 4-6 at home, while the Gamecocks are 6-13 overall and 2-6 on the road. Kentucky has won and covered in seven of the last 10 head-to-head matchups between the SEC rivals.

Both teams have struggled against the spread this year, with Kentucky going 8-15 against the number while South Carolina has gone 7-12. The Wildcats are favored by 7.5 points in the latest Kentucky vs. South Carolina odds from William Hill Sportsbook and the over-under is set at 150. Before entering any South Carolina vs. Kentucky picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Now, the model has set its sights on Kentucky vs. South Carolina. Here are several college basketball odds for South Carolina vs. Kentucky:

Kentucky vs. South Carolina spread: Kentucky -7.5

Kentucky vs. South Carolina over-under: 150 points

Kentucky vs. South Carolina money line: Kentucky -340, South Carolina +270

What you need to know about Kentucky

UK came up short against the Ole Miss Rebels on Tuesday, falling 70-62. The Wildcats got double-digit scores from four players: forward Keion Brooks Jr. (16), forward Olivier Sarr (15), forward Isaiah Jackson (13), and guard Davion Mintz (10).

However, Kentucky shot just 37.5 percent from the floor in the loss. The Wildcats have now lost in each of the nine games where they've failed to shoot better than 40 percent from the floor, so getting into a rhythm offensively continues to be critical.

What you need to know about South Carolina

Meanwhile, things couldn't have gone much worse for the Gamecocks as they lost 101-73 to the Arkansas Razorbacks on Tuesday. The top scorer for USC was guard AJ Lawson (18 points). South Carolina has lost seven of the last eight games while Kentucky has lost nine of 13.

Lawson leads the team in scoring, averaging 17.4 points per game. Meanwhile, Keyshawn Bryant has been averaging 14.3 points and 5.5 rebounds per game and he'll need to provide secondary scoring behind Lawson.

How to make Kentucky vs. South Carolina picks

The model has simulated Kentucky vs. South Carolina 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning under on the total.

So who wins Kentucky vs. South Carolina?