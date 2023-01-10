The South Carolina Gamecocks and the Kentucky Wildcats are set to square off in an SEC matchup at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Rupp Arenar. Kentucky is 10-5 overall and 9-0 at home, while the Gamecocks are 7-8 overall and 1-3 on the road. The Wildcats are favored by 19.5 points in the latest Kentucky vs. South Carolina odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 131.5. Before entering any South Carolina vs. Kentucky picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Kentucky vs. South Carolina spread: Kentucky -19.5

Kentucky vs. South Carolina over/under: 131.5 points

Kentucky vs. South Carolina money line: Kentucky -3500, South Carolina +1300

What you need to know about Kentucky

A victory for the Wildcats just wasn't in the stars this past Saturday as the team never even grasped a temporary lead. Kentucky suffered a 78-52 beatdown courtesy of the Alabama Crimson Tide. Forward Jacob Toppin wasn't much of a difference maker for UK; Toppin finished with only three points on 1-for-10 shooting in his 25 minutes on the court.

Oscar Tshiebwe is the catalyst for the Wildcats, averaging 15.8 points and 13.2 rebounds per game. He's recorded a double-double in three of his last four outings, but he's coming off a four-point showing against Alabama.

What you need to know about South Carolina

Meanwhile, South Carolina entered its game against the Tennessee Volunteers this past Saturday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. South Carolina took a serious blow against Tennessee, falling 85-42. Guard Meechie Johnson Jr. (19 points) was the top scorer for the Gamecocks.

The Gamecocks are averaging 64.3 points per game this season, which ranks 329th in college basketball. Defensively, South Carolina is giving up 71.1 points per contest.

