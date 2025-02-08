The No. 14 Kentucky Wildcats will try to get back on track as they face the struggling South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday. Kentucky is 15-7 (4-5 SEC) in its first season under head coach Mark Pope, but the Wildcats have lost four of their last five. South Carolina (10-12), meanwhile, is last in the SEC at 0-9 in conference play. South Carolina lists Myles Stute as out, while Kentucky has ruled out Kerr Kriisa. Lamont Butler and Jaxson Robinson are both questionable for the Wildcats.

Tipoff from Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., is set for noon ET. The Wildcats are 11.5-point favorites in the latest South Carolina vs. Kentucky odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 151.5. Before making any Kentucky vs. South Carolina picks, check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model has set its sights on Kentucky vs. South Carolina. Here are several college basketball betting lines and trends for South Carolina vs. Kentucky:

Kentucky vs. South Carolina spread: Kentucky -11.5



Kentucky vs. South Carolina over/under: 151.5 points

Kentucky vs. South Carolina money line: Kentucky -699, SC +497

Why you should back Kentucky

The Wildcats have struggled in the heart of SEC play, but this is a great opportunity to bounce back against a potentially overmatched foe. South Carolina is not only winless in the SEC, the Gamecocks have lost three of their last four conference road games by double digits. They are just 3-5 against the spread on the road this season.

Kentucky has demonstrated a high ceiling this season, beating teams such as Duke, Gonzaga, Florida and Tennessee. Guard Otega Oweh leads the team with 16 points per game, and getting Butler back in the lineup would give the Wildcats another strong secondary scorer and a top defender.

Why you should back South Carolina

Despite the poor overall campaign, South Carolina has still covered in three of its last four games overall. The Gamecocks are .500 against the spread on the season, so the market has fairly valued them. Kentucky is in its worst stretch of the season, losing back-to-back games by double digits.

Forward Colin Murray-Boyles is a high-level player who averages 15.5 points and 8.8 rebounds per game. Guard Jamariu Thomas is the top perimeter threat, scoring 13.3 points per game on 37.2% shooting from 3-point territory.

How to make South Carolina vs. Kentucky picks

