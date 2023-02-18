Who's Playing
Tennessee @ Kentucky
Current Records: Tennessee 20-6; Kentucky 17-9
What to Know
The Kentucky Wildcats will be returning home after a two-game road trip. UK and the #10 Tennessee Volunteers will face off in an SEC battle at 1 p.m. ET Saturday at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
It was a close one, but on Wednesday the Wildcats sidestepped the Mississippi State Bulldogs for a 71-68 win. UK got their victory on the backs of several key players, and it was forward Chris Livingston out in front picking up 13 points along with five rebounds.
Meanwhile, Tennessee beat the Alabama Crimson Tide 68-59 on Wednesday. Tennessee can attribute much of their success to guard Santiago Vescovi, who had 15 points in addition to eight boards, and guard Zakai Zeigler, who had 15 points and eight assists.
UK is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the South Carolina Gamecocks Jan. 10 easily too and instead slipped up with a 71-68. In other words, don't count the Volunteers out just yet.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center -- Lexington, Kentucky
- TV: CBS
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $23.58
Odds
The Volunteers are a slight 2-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Tennessee have won ten out of their last 18 games against Kentucky.
