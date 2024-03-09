A good game is coming up on Saturday afternoon in Knoxville, Tennessee, as No. 15 Kentucky goes on the road to take on No. 4 Tennessee in both teams' regular-season finale. It is a rematch from Feb. 3 where the Vols went on the road and hung 103 on Kentucky in Rupp Arena in a stunning 11-point victory.

Tennessee is coming off of a win at South Carolina in which it clinched the outright SEC regular-season title, but there is still has much to play for as March marches on. The Vols are the fourth and final No. 1 seed in Jerry Palm's latest bracket, and locked in a close race with Selection Sunday around the corner.

Kentucky is in a much different -- and better -- spot than it was when it lost to Tennessee in Round 1 of the series, which should set up a banger on Saturday. UK has won four straight and Tennessee seven in a row with explosive offense and star power abound at the guard spots on both teams.

How to watch Kentucky vs. Tennessee live

Date: Saturday, March 9 | Time: 4 p.m. ET

Location: Thompson-Boling Arena -- Knoxville, Tennessee

TV: CBS | Live stream: CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App (Free)

Streaming on Paramount+ with Showtime (Try It Free)

Kentucky vs. Tennessee prediction, picks

Odds via SportsLine consensus

Kentucky had a difficult time slowing Tennessee's offense in Rupp last month -- and it has struggled in general slowing down opponents. However, even with a defense that rates 98th in adjusted efficiency metrics at KenPom, I think it can cover the spread here. Nine points is a big number to give a team that may have two top-three picks. Tennessee has played lights out the last few weeks and Thompson-Boling Arena should be rocking, so I'd take Vols money line, but this could be a closer game than people expect, and another potential shootout like the first game of the series. Prediction: Kentucky +8



Gary Parrish Matt Norlander Kyle Boone David Cobb Jerry Palm Chip Patterson Cameron Salerno UT -8 Kentucky Kentucky Kentucky Tennessee Tennessee Kentucky Kentucky S/U Tennessee Tennessee Tennessee Tennessee Tennessee Tennessee Tennessee

