The Kentucky Wildcats will have a chance to sweep their regular-season series with the No. 10 Tennessee Volunteers when the rivals meet on Saturday afternoon. Kentucky sprung a big upset as an 11-point underdog at Tennessee last month, kickstarting a four-game winning streak. The Vols are coming off one of their best performances of the season, taking down No. 1 Alabama on Wednesday night. You can watch Saturday's game on CBS and stream the game on Paramount+.

Tipoff is set for 1 p.m. ET at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center in Lexington. The latest Kentucky vs. Tennessee odds from Caesars Sportsbook list the Vols as 2-point favorites, while the over/under for total points is set at 135. Saturday's showdown will be televised on CBS and streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.

How to watch Kentucky vs. Tennessee

Kentucky vs. Tennessee date: Saturday, Feb. 18

Kentucky vs. Tennessee time: 1 p.m. ET

Kentucky vs. Tennessee TV channel: CBS

Kentucky vs. Tennessee live stream: Paramount+

College basketball picks for Tennessee vs. Kentucky

Before tuning into the Kentucky vs. Tennessee game, you need to see the college basketball picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. The model enters Week 15 of the season 66-38 on all-top rated college basketball picks this season, returning almost $1,700 for $100 players. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

For Tennessee vs. Kentucky, the model projects that the Wildcats cover the spread as 2-point home underdogs. Kentucky is never an easy matchup for Tennessee, and the Wildcats proved that again last month when they went to Knoxville and left with a 63-56 win as 11-point underdogs. Tennessee is known for its nation-leading defense, but it was Kentucky's defense that was the headline in that matchup, holding the Vols to a 3 of 21 clip from 3-point range.

Senior forward Oscar Tshiebwe scored 15 points and grabbed 13 rebounds on 6 of 12 shooting against Tennessee, helping Kentucky open a four-game winning streak that included a win over Texas A&M. The Wildcats have some momentum coming into this matchup as well, beating Mississippi State as 3-point road underdogs on Wednesday. Tshiebwe led four starters in double figures with 18 points and 11 rebounds, while Jacob Toppin scored 16 points on 7 of 9 shooting.

Tennessee has been shaky of late, losing three of its last five games. The Vols have only covered the spread once in their last five games, and Kentucky has covered in seven of its last nine conference games. SportsLine's model says the betting market is still off on these teams right now, listing the Wildcats as the squad with all the value on Saturday afternoon. Stream the game here.

