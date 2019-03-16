Kentucky vs. Tennessee odds, line: 2019 SEC Tournament picks, predictions from expert on 25-15 run

No. 2 seed Kentucky and No. 3 Tennessee meet in the semifinals of the SEC Tournament on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET in Nashville. The Wildcats are 1.5-point favorites, with the total at 141.5 in the latest odds. The sides split their season series, with Kentucky winning by 17 in its building and Tennessee winning by 19 in Knoxville. Both teams are healthy and coming off convincing wins in the quarterfinals, so Saturday's action should be intense as both teams know an SEC title could earn them a No. 1 seed in the 2019 NCAA Tournament. So before you make your Kentucky vs. Tennessee picks, be sure to check out the 2019 SEC Tournament predictions from SportsLine college basketball guru Michael Rusk.

Rusk built his name by exploiting flaws in public betting. With his economics and statistics background, Rusk uses multiple algorithms pooling with recency bias to produce profitable picks. That's exactly what "The Prodigy" has been doing recently with his strong 25-15 run on his college basketball picks. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Entering Saturday's rubber match, Tennessee's big advantage should come from the way it protects and shares the basketball.

The Volunteers were the top team in SEC play in assists and committed the fewest turnovers during conference games, averaging 16.8 assists and just 10.7 turnovers per contest. In their dominant win over Kentucky, they had a 3:1 assist-to-turnover ratio and beat Kentucky handily in the turnover battle, 16-5. Those extra possessions and Kentucky's lackluster 31.8 percent shooting helped the Vols dominate that game.

Jordan Bone led Tennessee with 27 points in that game. And with Bone hot and and looking to shoot, Lamonte Turner stepped into the role as the primary distributor seamlessly and dished out six assists with only one turnover.

Bust just because the Volunteers owned the Wildcats last time out doesn't mean they'll cover the Kentucky vs. Tennessee spread in the 2019 SEC Tournament semifinals.

Besides flipping home floors, the one big difference between the first contest and the second contest between these teams was that Kentucky forward Reid Travis was out with a knee injury. Travis had 11 points and eight rebounds in the first meeting, with three of those boards coming on the offensive glass, an area where Kentucky dominated.

The powerful forward returned to the lineup against Alabama in the SEC quarterfinals and wasted little time making an impact off the bench. He had eight points, seven rebounds and blocked three shots in 23 minutes.

The critical X-factor is that

Who wins Tennessee vs. Kentucky? And what critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Tennessee vs. Kentucky spread you should be all over, all from the expert on a strong 25-15 run on his college basketball picks.