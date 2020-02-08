Kentucky vs. Tennessee odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 8 predictions from model on 33-15 run

The No. 15 Kentucky Wildcats look to keep the heat on the top teams in the SEC when they take on the host Tennessee Volunteers in a key matchup on Saturday. The Wildcats (17-5), who are tied with Auburn for second in the SEC at 7-2, are 3-2 on the road this season, while the Volunteers (13-9), who are tied with three teams for fifth in the conference at 5-4, are 8-4 on their home floor.

Tip-off from Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tenn., is set for 1 p.m. ET and it will be televised by CBS. Kentucky is 14-3 against unranked opponents this year. The Wildcats are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Kentucky vs. Tennessee odds, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 131.5. Before making any Tennessee vs. Kentucky picks, check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. It also enters Week 14 of the 2019-20 season on a 33-15 run on all top-rated college basketball picks. Anybody who followed it during that span has seen some huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Kentucky vs. Tennessee. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the college basketball lines and trends for Tennessee vs. Kentucky:

Kentucky vs. Tennessee spread: Kentucky -2.5

Kentucky vs. Tennessee over-under: 131.5 points

Kentucky vs. Tennessee money line: Kentucky -142, Tennessee +117

UK: Is eighth in the nation in free-throw percentage at 78.3

UT: The Volunteers have logged more wins over Kentucky than anyone else with 73

Why Kentucky can cover

The Wildcats continue to be one of the country's most successful programs, and are 143-40 under 11th-year coach John Calipari in SEC regular-season games. Kentucky is shooting for its 30th consecutive winning season and has won 20 or more games in 28 of 29 seasons. The Wildcats have won 30 or more games in 10 of the last 29 seasons, including last year and in two of the past three years.

Sophomore guard Immanuel Quickley and junior forward Nick Richards lead the Wildcats in scoring at 14.6 points per game. Quickley is coming off back to back 20-plus point performances, scoring 23 at Auburn Feb. 1 and 21 against Mississippi State on Tuesday, while Richards torched Mississippi State for 27 points, the third 20-plus point game he's had in the last five.

Why Tennessee can cover

Even so, the Wildcats aren't a lock to cover the Kentucky vs. Tennessee spread. That's because the Volunteers have had the Wildcats' number of late, winning two straight and four of six against them. Tennessee has beaten Kentucky in each of the last four seasons and has never lost at home to the Wildcats under coach Rick Barnes.

Senior guard Jordan Bowden is Tennessee's top scorer, averaging 13.0 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists. He has scored in double digits in seven straight games, including 20 in Tuesday's win at Alabama. Bowden has made 170 career 3-pointers, just one away from tying senior Lamonte Turner, who is out for the year with a shoulder injury, and reaching Tennessee's all-time top 10.

How to make Kentucky vs. Tennessee picks

SportsLine's model is leaning over on the total. In fact, it says Kentucky freshman forward Brennan Canada will score more than five points over his average, while Tennessee freshman guard Santiago Vescovi will better his average by more than two points. It has also generated an against-the-spread pick that cashes in well over 60 percent of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Kentucky vs. Tennessee? And which side of the spread can you bank on in well over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Tennessee vs. Kentucky spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up more than $2,700 on its college basketball picks the last three years, and find out.