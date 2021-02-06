The Kentucky Wildcats and the No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers are set to square off in an SEC matchup at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at Rupp Arena. UK is 5-11 overall and 3-3 at home while the Volunteers are 12-4 overall and 2-2 on the road. It's an intense rivalry that has gotten even bigger since Rick Barnes became the head coach at Tennessee, with the Volunteers winning seven of 12 since Barnes took over and covering in eight of those matchups.

However, Tennessee has failed to cover in four of its last five games entering Saturday. The Volunteers are favored by four points in the latest Tennessee vs. Kentucky odds from William Hill Sportsbook and the over-under is set at 125.5. Before entering any Kentucky vs. Tennessee picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Tennessee vs. Kentucky spread: Tennessee -4

Tennessee vs. Kentucky over-under: 125.5 points

Tennessee vs. Kentucky money line: Tennessee -180, Kentucky +155



What you need to know about Kentucky

The Wildcats were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 75-70 to the Missouri Tigers. Guard Davion Mintz (18 points) was the top scorer for UK. He is now averaging 10.3 points per game this season and with Terrence Clarke (ankle) still out, Kentucky needs added scoring from wherever it can find it.

Isaiah Jackson had eight points, 10 rebounds, four blocks, three steals and two assists in the loss. His ability to impact the game in a variety of ways could be key against a Tennessee squad prone to prolonged stretches of ineffectiveness on offense. However, after turning the ball over 17 times against Missouri, they'll have to take much better care of the basketball against a Tennessee defense that forces opponents into 16.0 turnovers per game.

What you need to know about Tennessee

Meanwhile, the Volunteers fell 52-50 to the Ole Miss Rebels in a disappointing showing for the Vols on Tuesday. Just days after shooting the lights out in a win over Kansas, Tennessee was held to 35.6 percent shooting from the floor against Ole Miss.

Yves Pons had 13 points in the loss and continues to step up his scoring efforts, but the Volunteers need to find more consistency on the offensive end to take advantage of their suffocating defense.

