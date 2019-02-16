Kentucky vs. Tennessee odds, line: College basketball picks, predictions from advanced model on 99-67 roll

It doesn't get any bigger this weekend in college basketball than a showdown of top-five teams at Rupp Arena, as No. 5 Kentucky hosts No. 1 Tennessee at 8 p.m. ET Saturday. The Vols (23-1) are unbeaten in road games, while the lone home loss for the Wildcats (20-4) came Tuesday against LSU in a controversial finish. Tennessee holds a one-game lead over LSU and is two games in front of Kentucky in the SEC standings with seven to go. The Vols swept the regular-season series against the Wildcats last year, but Kentucky got revenge by beating Tennessee in the SEC Tournament Championship Game.

The Wildcats are 2.5-point sportsbook favorites while the over-under for total points scored is 145 in the latest Kentucky vs. Tennessee odds. Before you make any Kentucky vs. Tennessee picks of your own, check out the college basketball predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

The model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has raked in the winnings for those following its picks. Over the past two years, the SportsLine Projection Model has returned more than $5,200 to $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks. It also entered Week 15 of the 2018-19 college basketball season on a blistering 99-67 run on top-rated college basketball picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has locked in on the Tennessee vs. Kentucky spread and crunched the numbers. We can tell you model is leaning to the over, and it has also generated a point-spread selection that hits well over 50 percent of the time. The pick is available at SportsLine.

The model knows that not only does Tennessee have just one loss, opponents have rarely even come close. Of the Volunteers' 23 wins, just three of them have been by less than 10 points. Their last six wins have all been by at least 12 points.

They've done it with an offense that ranks No. 7 in the nation at 85.4 ppg. And they've done that with an uncommon balance that has six players averaging at least 8.5 ppg. Grant Williams, a 6-7 junior, is the go-to leader at 19.4 points and 7.4 rebounds per game. Sending the Vols to the line doesn't work, as they've connected on 77.3 percent of free throws, sixth-best in the country.

Against the spread, Tennessee has covered in four of its last five games against UK.

But just because the Volunteers are the best team in the land doesn't mean they are assured of covering or even winning at Kentucky on Saturday.

UK will certainly have motivation. Not only is the No. 1 team coming to town, but the Wildcats are coming off a 73-71 home loss to No. 14 LSU that ended with a buzzer-beating tip-in that would have been disallowed if replay rules allowed for a look at offensive goaltending. Kentucky has won every other game at Rupp by at least eight points -- the closest was 71-63 over Kansas, the team that handed Tennessee its lone loss – and the average margin of victory is 17.9 ppg.

Kentucky has covered in eight of its last nine games, including 4-0 ATS on Saturdays. The Wildcats are 163-9 at home under coach John Calipari, and haven't lost back-to-back home games since 2009. UK is 4-1 against ranked competition, the loss being the LSU debacle, while Tennessee is only 1-1 against the top 25.

Who wins Tennessee vs. Kentucky? And which side of the spread cashes in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you should be all over Saturday, all from the model that has returned more than $5,000 to $100 players the last two years.