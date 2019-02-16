Kentucky vs. Tennessee odds, line: College basketball picks, predictions from model on 99-67 run

The fifth-ranked Kentucky Wildcats host the top-ranked Tennessee Volunteers in a massive Saturday college basketball showdown tipping off from Rupp Arena at 8 p.m. ET. These longtime rivals have faced each other 225 times, but never when both were ranked in the top five, and only three times with each in the top 10, the last instance in 1981. While the Wildcats (20-4) hold a massive advantage in the overall series, the Vols (23-1) have won two of the last three, and it's a 5-5 split the last 10 matchups. The latest Kentucky vs. Tennessee odds have the Wildcats as 4-point sportsbook favorites, with the over-under for total points scored at 145. Before locking in any Kentucky vs. Tennessee picks for Saturday's biggest game, you'll want to check out the results and college basketball predictions from the simulations of the SportsLine Projection Model.

Tennessee has won a school-record 19 straight, thanks in large part to an offense averaging a robust 85.4 ppg, seventh-most in the nation. Five players averaging in double figures, led by 6-7 junior forward Grant Williams (19.4 ppg and 7.4 rpg) and 6-6 senior wing Admiral Schofield (16.7 ppg, 6.4 rpg).

The Vols have been so dominant, just four of their 24 games have been decided by single digits. That includes a narrow OT loss to Kansas and a three-point win over Gonzaga. They've won their last six by an average 15.3 ppg. Playing at Rupp can unnerve some teams, but these Vols are laden with seniors and juniors, and last year they escaped Lexington with a 61-59 win, their first victory there since 2006. Tennessee is on a 4-1 ATS streak against UK, too.

But just because the Volunteers are the best team in the land doesn't mean they are assured of covering or even winning at Kentucky on Saturday.

UK will certainly have motivation. Not only is the No. 1 team coming to town, but the Wildcats are coming off a 73-71 home loss to No. 14 LSU that ended with a buzzer-beating tip-in that would have been disallowed if replay rules allowed for a look at offensive goaltending. Kentucky has won every other game at Rupp by at least eight points -- the closest was 71-63 over Kansas, the team that handed Tennessee its lone loss – and the average margin of victory is 17.9 ppg.

Kentucky has covered in eight of its last nine games, including 4-0 ATS on Saturdays. The Wildcats are 163-9 at home under coach John Calipari, and haven't lost back-to-back home games since 2009. UK is 4-1 against ranked competition, the loss being the LSU debacle, while Tennessee is only 1-1 against the top 25.

