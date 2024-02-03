An SEC battle features No. 10 Kentucky Wildcats (15-5) and the No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers (15-5) linking up on Saturday. The Volunteers had their four-game win streak halted. On Tuesday, South Carolina upset Tennessee 63-59. Likewise, Kentucky looks to get back on track. The Wildcats have dropped two of their past three games. The Florida Gators knocked off the Wildcats 94-91 on Jan. 31.

Tipoff from the Rupp Arena in Lexington is set for 8:30 p.m. ET. Kentucky leads the all-time series 160-77. The Wildcats are 1-point favorites in the latest Tennessee vs. Kentucky odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 159 points. Before making any Kentucky vs. Tennessee picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Kentucky vs. Tennessee spread: Kentucky -1

Kentucky vs. Tennessee over/under: 159 points

TN: Tennessee has hit the game total Over in 8 of last 13 away games

UK: Kentucky has hit the game total Over in 23 of last 32 games

Why Kentucky can cover

Senior guard Antonio Reeves is the top scorer for Kentucky. Reeves has been a reliable shooter from the perimeter who can also create off the dribble. The Illinois native ranks fourth in the SEC in points (19.5) with 4.4 rebounds and shoots 43% from beyond the arc. On Jan. 27 versus Arkansas, Reeves had 24 points and four boards.

Freshman guard Rob Dillingham joins Reeves in the backcourt. Dillingham is an impressive shot creator who excels in pick-and-roll scenarios. The North Carolina native is averaging 14.2 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game off the bench. He's scored at least 16 points in three of his last four games. In his last outing, Dillingham dropped 20 points, four rebounds and four assists.

Why Tennessee can cover

Senior guard Dalton Knecht is the No. 1 offensive option for Tennessee. Knecht is a pure scorer on the wing with a smooth jumper and bounce to finish above the rim. The Colorado native leads the SEC in scoring (20.1) with 4.6 rebounds per game. He's notched 30-plus points in three of his last four games. In his last game, Knecht tallied 31 points and seven boards.

Junior guard Zakai Zeigler is a fearless facilitator in the backcourt. Zeigler has terrific quickness and reads the defense quickly. The New York native leads the conference in assists (5.0 apg) with 9.8 points and 1.7 steals per contest. On Jan. 27, he notched 10 points, four boards and six assists.

How to make Tennessee vs. Kentucky picks

