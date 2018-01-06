Kentucky vs. Tennessee odds: Picks from model on 11-5 college basketball run

John Calipari and the Wildcats have had trouble against the Vols. USATSI

A full day of college hoops wraps up on Saturday with a 9 p.m. ET showdown between Tennessee and Kentucky, one of the SEC's oldest rivalries. Tennessee is favored by 3.5, up a point after opening as 2.5-point favorites. The Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 147.5, up a point after opening at 146.5.



With so much at stake as teams look to make an early conference statement, you need to see what SportsLine's Projection Model has to say.



This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, completely crushed its top-rated college basketball picks last season, returning a profit of almost $6,600 on $100 bets for anybody who followed them. And it comes into Saturday red-hot after going 11-5 on its college basketball against-the-spread picks on Friday.



Now it has simulated Tennessee vs. Kentucky 10,000 times and we can tell you that the model is projecting 151 points, making the Over a strong pick. It also has a strong selection against the spread, and you can get that over at SportsLine.



The model has taken into account Tennessee's extremely slow start in SEC play that has seen a promising non-conference campaign get overshadowed by an 0-2 conference record. An overtime road loss at Arkansas was understandable, but a double-digit home loss to Auburn is a reason for concern.



Tennessee's defense, normally a strength of Rick Barnes-coached teams, has turned shaky recently, giving up an average of 94.5 points over the last two contests. Kentucky, meanwhile, comes into Thompson-Boling Arena on a three-game winning streak that includes a 29-point win over Louisville and a road victory at LSU on Wednesday night.



But just because the Vols have been struggling and the 'Cats are heating up doesn't mean Kentucky will be able to go on the road and get another big conference win, or even stay within the spread.



No program in history has more victories over Kentucky than Tennessee and even a mediocre Tennessee team last season knocked off the Wildcats in Knoxville. That was the second consecutive win for the Vols over the Wildcats in Knoxville and their third in the last four tries.



And the Volunteers have the experience edge in this one, relying primarily on Grant Williams (15.6 ppg), Admiral Schofield (12.3 ppg) and Jordan Bowden (10.8 ppg). Kentucky gets most of its production from a young, albeit extremely talented, group of freshmen that can be up or down on any given night.



Will Kentucky go on the road and make a statement or will Tennessee bounce back from a frustrating start to SEC season with a huge home victory and cover? The SportsLine Projection Model's picks are in. Visit SportsLine now to see the strong point-spread pick for Tennessee-Kentucky, all from the model that has absolutely crushed college hoops, and find out.