Kentucky vs. Tennessee odds: SEC championship game picks from expert on red-hot 15-5 roll

The SEC title is on the line Sunday when Kentucky meets Tennessee at 1 p.m. ET. This game opened as a pick'em, but the Vols are now favored by one point. The over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 137, unchanged from the opening line.



Nagel has taken into account Tennessee's scorching run late in the season. The Vols (25-7) have won six in a row and blasted Arkansas 84-66 in the SEC semifinals on Saturday.



They've done it with a balanced attack, but forwards Grant Williams (15.4 ppg) and Admiral Schofield (13.5) have been the biggest catalysts. Schofield, especially, has been on fire, averaging over 20 points in Tennessee's past five contests.



The Vols also swept the season series against Kentucky, winning 76-65 in Knoxville and 61-59 in Lexington.



But just because recent history points to Tennessee doesn't mean the Vols will be able to complete the season sweep.



The Wildcats (23-10) have also been strong down the stretch, winning six of their past seven. They easily knocked out Alabama on Saturday in an 86-63 final. It was an up-and-down campaign overall for Kentucky this season, but the young, talented Wildcats are hitting their stride in March.



And Kentucky has won the SEC tournament 17 times since the Vols last claimed the crown in 1979. It will take a historic effort from Tennessee on Sunday to turn that trend around.



