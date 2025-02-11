The 15th-ranked Kentucky Wildcats will look to complete the season sweep over the fifth-ranked Tennessee Volunteers when they meet in a key SEC matchup on Tuesday night. Kentucky is coming off an 80-57 win over South Carolina on Saturday, while Tennessee defeated Oklahoma 70-52 that same day. The Volunteers (20-4, 7-4 SEC), who are tied for fifth in the conference, are 4-3 on the road this season. The Wildcats (16-7, 5-5 SEC), who are tied for eighth in the league, are 12-2 on their home court. Jaxson Robinson and Kerr Kriisa are out for Kentucky, while Lamont Butler is probable.

Tipoff from Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., is set for 7 p.m. ET. Kentucky earned a 78-73 win at Tennessee on Jan. 28. Tennessee is a 3-point favorite in the latest Tennessee vs. Kentucky odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 149.5. Before making any Kentucky vs. Tennessee picks, check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Tennessee vs. Kentucky spread: Tennessee -3



Tennessee vs. Kentucky over/under: 149.5 points

Tennessee vs. Kentucky money line: Tennessee -136, Kentucky +115

TEN: The Volunteers have hit the team total under in 25 of their last 38 games (+10.00 units)

UK: The Wildcats have hit the game total over in 14 of their last 22 home games (+5.20 units)



Why you should back Tennessee

Senior guard Chaz Lanier, who is in his first season with the Volunteers after four years at North Florida, helps power the offense. In 24 games, all starts, Lanier is averaging 17.7 points, 3.4 rebounds, one assist and one steal in 30.6 minutes. He is connecting on 41.8% of his field goals, including a blistering 41.6% from 3-point range, and 80% of his free throws. In the win over Oklahoma on Saturday, he poured in 21 points, while grabbing five rebounds and dishing out two assists.

Senior guard Zakai Zeigler is one of four Volunteers averaging double-digit scoring. In 23 games, all starts, he is averaging 12.9 points, 7.5 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 2.1 steals in 34.3 minutes. He nearly registered a double-double in the win over the Sooners, scoring 17 points, while adding nine assists, four rebounds and four steals. In an 85-81 win over Missouri on Wednesday, he scored 21 points, dished out eight assists and grabbed three rebounds. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Kentucky

Junior guard Otega Oweh, a transfer from Oklahoma, is the Wildcats' top scorer. In 23 games, all starts, he is averaging 16 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.5 steals in 28.1 minutes. In the dominating win over South Carolina on Saturday, he scored 17 points, while grabbing four boards. He poured in 24 points, while grabbing six rebounds in a 98-84 loss to Mississippi on Feb. 4.

The Wildcats can also take confidence from their impressive win in Knoxville on Jan. 28. Led by 18 points from Koby Brea, the Wildcats shot 50% from the floor and from 3-point range against a stingy Tennessee defense. The Wildcats won outright despite being 10.5-point underdog in that one. See which team to pick here.

