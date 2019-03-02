Kentucky vs. Tennessee score: Live game updates, college basketball highlights, stats, full coverage
Follow along as the No. 4 Wildcats face the No. 7 Volunteers
The first round of Kentucky-Tennessee was a dud. What was initially billed as a heavyweight battle turned out to be a complete mismatch, as Kentucky blew out the then-No. 1 Vols at Rupp Arena, shaking up the SEC race in the process.
The second round is expected to be more evenly matched on Saturday, as No. 4 Kentucky travels to No. 7 Tennessee's house. The Volunteers (25-3, 13-2 SEC) are looking for revenge, Kentucky (24-4, 13-2) is looking to prove the first game wasn't a fluke, and both are seeking a win -- and, in turn, a chance to remain atop the SEC standings in the process.
"We made shots and we rebounded so it gave us a chance," UK coach John Calipari said of the first matchup, a blowout 86-69 win in favor of the Wildcats on Feb. 16.
Kentucky has reeled off three consecutive wins since its last appointment with the Vols, while Tennessee has been up and down, winning two of its last three coming in to Saturday.
If you have trouble viewing the updates, please click here.
-
-
-
-
-
-
