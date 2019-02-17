Kentucky vs. Tennessee score: Live game updates, college basketball highlights, stats, full game coverage
Get the latest from Rupp Arena as the No. 5 Wildcats face the No. 1 Volunteers
LEXINGTON, Ky. -- An incredibly physical first half at Rupp Arena only led to eight fouls total between Kentucky and Tennessee.
So the officials are letting these two top-five teams play. And unexpectedly, the 3-point shot has been a huge factor through the first 20 minutes. Kentucky and Tennessee came in shooting 23 and 24 percent of their respective shots from deep. That's abnormally low.
But with the halftime score Wildcats 37, Volunteers 31, there's been 21 total 3-point attempts, nine of which have been good. Kentucky's got 13 points from freshman Keldon Johnson, who leads all scorers. Tennessee star Grant Williams has taken a beating but also hit two 3s; he made eight this season entering Saturday night.
We'll keep you update all night long with a live blog -- and have you covered with plenty of coverage afterward, too.
If you have trouble viewing the updates, please click here.
