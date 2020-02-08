Kentucky vs. Tennessee score, takeaways: Wildcats snap Knoxville losing skid, join three-way tie for SEC lead

No. 15 Kentucky snapped its four-game skid inside Thompson-Boling Arena on Saturday, defeating Tennessee 77-64 in a near wire-to-wire win to capture its first road win in Knoxville, Tennessee, since 2015.

If you thought the SEC was murky before this outcome, it's even more so now: Kentucky (18-5, 8-2 SEC) draws even in the SEC standings with Auburn and LSU after Auburn topped LSU in overtime Saturday afternoon. All three are 8-2 in league play with eight games left in the regular season.

The timing for UK's win is impeccable for its resume, which still needs some work ahead of March. Just before the game tipped Saturday afternoon, Jerry Palm projected the Wildcats as a No. 5 seed in the West Regional in his updated Bracketology. A road win over Tennessee qualifies as another Quadrant 1 win for their burgeoning resume.

Kentucky still has work to do to maintain -- and potentially improve -- upon its NCAA Tournament seeding. And it won't be easy. Four of its final eight games in the regular season are on the road, with two coming against teams currently projected inside the NCAA Tournament field. Its next test comes Tuesday on the road against a Vanderbilt team that shocked SEC-leading LSU this week at home.

For the Vols, it was a blown opportunity to pick up a resume-building victory. Tennessee is included in Palm's Bubble Watch and is "lacking that big win to get the attention of the committee. The Vols have played a tough schedule, but have not been up to the challenge," Palm said.

Tennessee fell to just 4-9 against teams in Quadrants 1-2 and 8-10 when you add in Q3.

The Wildcats assumed the lead less than three minutes into the game then never trailed thereafter, holding off a late Vols surge by closing the game on an 11-3 run.

Kentucky got a balanced effort from its stars in the win with Nick Richards and Ashton Hagans scoring 15 a piece. Immanuel Quickley led the way with 18 points while Johnny Juzang scored 13 off the bench. Tennessee freshman Santiago Vescovi led the Vols with 18 points and John Fulkerson and Jordan Bowden added 16 points each.