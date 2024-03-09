No. 15 Kentucky closed the regular season with a thrilling 85-81 win over No. 4 Tennessee on Saturday in Knoxville, Tennessee. After trailing by as many as 14 points in the second half, Tennessee forward Josiah-Jordan James missed what would've been a game-tying 3-pointer with 10 seconds remaining and Kentucky star Rob Dillingham knocked down a free throw seconds later to ensure the win.

Kentucky (23-8, 13-5) could be on a collision course to face the SEC regular-season champion for the third time this season at the conference tournament next week.

The Wildcats ended the regular season by winning seven of their last eight games after losing at home to Gonzaga on Feb. 10. Kentucky would earn the No. 4 seed in the SEC Tournament if Auburn beats Georgia later in the day.

SEC Player of the Year frontrunner Dalton Knecht scored a career-high 40 points in the loss for Tennessee. Knecht has five games with at least 35 points scored this season - the most among all Division l players.

Reed Sheppard and Antonio Reeves each scored a team-high 27 points for Kentucky. Sheppard came into the weekend shooting over 50% from distance and connected on 7-of-10 attempts from the 3-point line.

Tennessee (24-7, 14-4) won the first meeting between the SEC programs at Rupp Arena in February before Kentucky evened the season series in the final game before the SEC Tournament.

The Volunteers clinched the conference title earlier this week with a road win over South Carolina. The Volunteers had won nine of their last 10 games before the loss - which started by beating Kentucky 103-92 at Rupp Arena.