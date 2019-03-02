Kentucky vs. Tennessee score: The Volunteers get revenge on the Wildcats with a blowout win of their own
The No. 7 Volunteers cruised to an easy victory vs. the No. 4 Wildcats
Tennessee served up a sampling of Kentucky's own medicine Saturday, handing the Wildcats a 71-52 beatdown at Thompson-Boling Arena only two weeks removed from Kentucky smashing the Vols at Rupp Arena.
The outcome was never in question Saturday as the No. 7 Volunteers, who led by as many as 14 in the first half, grew their lead to 20 in the second half. Their lead never dipped below single digits over the final 20 minutes, leading to an emphatic win that serves as revenge for their 17-point loss to the Wildcats on Feb. 16 -- when they were ranked No. 1.
In the first matchup between the two SEC-contending squads, UK proved the more physical team throughout. Round 2 was quite the opposite. The Vols forced 17 turnovers and baited No. 4 UK into shooting 31.8 percent from the field and 26.3 percent from 3-point range.
The absence of UK big man Reid Travis was notable in this one, but it may not have made a difference. Tennessee's perimeter players -- Jordan Bone and forward Grant Williams -- were dominant, scoring 27 and 24 points, respectively.
With the win, Tennessee (26-3, 14-2 SEC) takes a one-game lead on UK (24-5, 13-3) in the SEC standings and remains tied with LSU after the Tigers beat Alabama earlier in the day. The Vols close their season with tilts against Mississippi State and then a road tilt against Auburn, but with the toughest challenge in the rearview, figure to be the potential favorite to win the league for a second consecutive season.
If you have trouble viewing the updates, please click here.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Bubble Watch: Who needs to win Saturday
Clemson, Florida, Oklahoma and many more could all use a victory on a busy Saturday for teams...
-
IU upsets No. 6 Michigan State
Indiana can still dream of earning an at-large bid after a huge upset of No. 6 Michigan St...
-
How to watch: Tennessee vs. Kentucky
Tennessee and Kentucky face off Saturday, and the winner could separate itself as the favorite...
-
Duke vs. Miami odds, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Duke vs. Miami 10,000 times.
-
Kentucky vs. Tennessee odds, simulations
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Kentucky vs. Tennessee 10,000 times
-
UNC vs. Clemson odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated North Carolina vs. Clemson 10,000 times.