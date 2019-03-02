Kentucky vs. Tennessee score: The Volunteers get revenge on the Wildcats with a blowout win of their own

Tennessee served up a sampling of Kentucky's own medicine Saturday, handing the Wildcats a 71-52 beatdown at Thompson-Boling Arena only two weeks removed from Kentucky smashing the Vols at Rupp Arena.

The outcome was never in question Saturday as the No. 7 Volunteers, who led by as many as 14 in the first half, grew their lead to 20 in the second half. Their lead never dipped below single digits over the final 20 minutes, leading to an emphatic win that serves as revenge for their 17-point loss to the Wildcats on Feb. 16 -- when they were ranked No. 1.

In the first matchup between the two SEC-contending squads, UK proved the more physical team throughout. Round 2 was quite the opposite. The Vols forced 17 turnovers and baited No. 4 UK into shooting 31.8 percent from the field and 26.3 percent from 3-point range.

The absence of UK big man Reid Travis was notable in this one, but it may not have made a difference. Tennessee's perimeter players -- Jordan Bone and forward Grant Williams -- were dominant, scoring 27 and 24 points, respectively.

With the win, Tennessee (26-3, 14-2 SEC) takes a one-game lead on UK (24-5, 13-3) in the SEC standings and remains tied with LSU after the Tigers beat Alabama earlier in the day. The Vols close their season with tilts against Mississippi State and then a road tilt against Auburn, but with the toughest challenge in the rearview, figure to be the potential favorite to win the league for a second consecutive season.

