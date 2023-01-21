Who's Playing

Texas A&M @ Kentucky

Current Records: Texas A&M 13-5; Kentucky 12-6

What to Know

The Texas A&M Aggies are 2-7 against the Kentucky Wildcats since February of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. The Aggies and UK will face off in an SEC battle at 2 p.m. ET at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

It was a close one, but on Wednesday A&M sidestepped the Florida Gators for a 54-52 victory. Forward Julius Marble II (19 points) was the top scorer for A&M.

Meanwhile, UK had enough points to win and then some against the Georgia Bulldogs on Tuesday, taking their game 85-71. Forward Oscar Tshiebwe took over for UK, finishing with 37 points (a whopping 44% of their total) along with 24 boards. That makes it three consecutive games in which Tshiebwe has had at least 12 rebounds. Tshiebwe's points were the most he has had all season.

The wins brought the Aggies up to 13-5 and the Wildcats to 12-6. A&M is 9-3 after wins this year, UK 6-5.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center -- Lexington, Kentucky

Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center -- Lexington, Kentucky TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Kentucky have won seven out of their last nine games against Texas A&M.