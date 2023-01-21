Who's Playing
Texas A&M @ Kentucky
Current Records: Texas A&M 13-5; Kentucky 12-6
What to Know
The Texas A&M Aggies are 2-7 against the Kentucky Wildcats since February of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. The Aggies and UK will face off in an SEC battle at 2 p.m. ET at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
It was a close one, but on Wednesday A&M sidestepped the Florida Gators for a 54-52 victory. Forward Julius Marble II (19 points) was the top scorer for A&M.
Meanwhile, UK had enough points to win and then some against the Georgia Bulldogs on Tuesday, taking their game 85-71. Forward Oscar Tshiebwe took over for UK, finishing with 37 points (a whopping 44% of their total) along with 24 boards. That makes it three consecutive games in which Tshiebwe has had at least 12 rebounds. Tshiebwe's points were the most he has had all season.
The wins brought the Aggies up to 13-5 and the Wildcats to 12-6. A&M is 9-3 after wins this year, UK 6-5.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center -- Lexington, Kentucky
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Kentucky have won seven out of their last nine games against Texas A&M.
- Jan 19, 2022 - Kentucky 64 vs. Texas A&M 58
- Feb 25, 2020 - Kentucky 69 vs. Texas A&M 60
- Jan 08, 2019 - Kentucky 85 vs. Texas A&M 74
- Feb 10, 2018 - Texas A&M 85 vs. Kentucky 74
- Jan 09, 2018 - Kentucky 74 vs. Texas A&M 73
- Mar 04, 2017 - Kentucky 71 vs. Texas A&M 63
- Jan 03, 2017 - Kentucky 100 vs. Texas A&M 58
- Mar 13, 2016 - Kentucky 82 vs. Texas A&M 77
- Feb 20, 2016 - Texas A&M 79 vs. Kentucky 77