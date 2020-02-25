Kentucky vs. Texas A&M odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 25 predictions by model on 66-40 run

The No. 8 Kentucky Wildcats will try to close in on their first SEC regular-season championship in three years when they take on the host Texas A&M Aggies. The Wildcats (22-5), who are 12-2 in the conference and two games ahead of LSU and Auburn, are 6-2 on the road, while the Aggies (14-12), who are tied for fifth in the SEC with South Carolina and Mississippi State, are 10-5 at home.

Tuesday's tip-off is set for 7 p.m. ET from Reed Arena in College Station, Texas. Kentucky leads the all-time series 10-4. The Wildcats are 6.5-point favorites in the latest Kentucky vs. Texas A&M odds, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 128.5.

Kentucky vs. Texas A&M spread: Kentucky -6.5

Kentucky vs. Texas A&M over-under: 128.5 points

Kentucky vs. Texas A&M money line: Kentucky -285, Texas A&M +226

UK: Is fifth nationally in free-throw percentage at 79.1

A&M: Is 4-3 in February

Why Kentucky can cover

The Wildcats have been on a tear of late, winning six straight and 14 of 16. Under coach John Calipari, now in his 11th season at the school, the Wildcats have compiled a 327-76 (.811) record. Kentucky has also clinched its 30th straight winning season, and has won 20 or more games in 29 of the past 30 years. The Wildcats have also won 30 or more games in 10 of the past 29 seasons, including last year, and in two of the last three seasons.

Sophomore guard Immanuel Quickley is averaging a team-high 15.7 points with a team-high 49 3-pointers. He is the reigning and two-time SEC Player of the Week and has 16 straight games in double-digit scoring with seven 20-point games. He is also elite at the free-throw line, connecting on 91.5 percent of his foul shots, fifth-best nationally.

Why Texas A&M can cover

Even so, the Wildcats aren't a lock to cover the Kentucky vs. Texas A&M spread. That's because the Aggies have played the Wildcats tough of late, winning two of their last three home games against them. Texas A&M enters the game on a three-game winning streak, which is the second-longest active winning streak in the conference. During that stretch, the Aggies are averaging 78.3 points per game and shooting 49.7 percent from the field, including 42.9 percent from 3-point range.

Senior forward Josh Nebo leads A&M in scoring and blocks and is shooting a team-high 67 percent from the floor on 59 of 88 shooting in SEC games. He leads the Aggies with 11.9 points and 2.0 blocks per game. Nebo is also the NCAA's active career leader in blocks at 265, and swatted away 69 shots a year ago, which led A&M.

